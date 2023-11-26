The number of applicants for the 2024 National Written Examination opened today exceeded 3 million for the first time_Guangming.com

The 2024 National Examination Written Test Begins

On November 26, the public subject written examination for the 2024 civil servants recruited by the central agencies and their directly affiliated agencies will officially begin. The written examination will be from 9:00 to 11:00 in the morning for the administrative professional ability test subject examination from 14:00 to 17:00 in the afternoon. Take the thesis subject examination. Previously, from 14:00 to 16:00 on the 25th, 8 foreign language proficiency tests for non-common language positions, professional subjects for positions at the State Administration of Financial Supervision and its dispatched agencies, positions at the China Securities Regulatory Commission and its dispatched agencies, and positions at the People’s Police of the Public Security Bureau were conducted.

The National Civil Service Bureau reminds applicants who have successfully registered and confirmed to log in to the special website between 0:00 on November 20 and 15:00 on November 26 to print their admission tickets.

The written examination will be held at test centers in all municipalities, provincial capitals, autonomous region capitals and some larger cities across the country. Applicants will take the examination according to the time and place specified on the admission ticket and bring the admission ticket and the identity document used when registering.

Increased popularity during the registration phase

According to the National Civil Service Bureau, this national examination plan will recruit 39,600 people. The online registration and qualification review ended at 18:00 on October 24 and 18:00 on October 26 respectively. A total of 3.033 million people passed the qualification review by the employer. The ratio of the number of people who passed the qualification review to the number of recruitment plans was about 77 :1.

Compared with previous years, the 2023 national examination plans to recruit 37,100 people, and nearly 2.6 million people have registered and passed the review. The ratio of the number of people who passed the qualification review to the number of people admitted to the plan is about 70:1. The enrollment scale of the national examination plan increased by 2,500 people year-on-year, expanding enrollment by approximately 6.7%. The number of applicants exceeded 3 million for the first time. The enrollment ratio also increased, and the popularity of the registration stage continued to rise.

According to statistics from relevant agencies, as of the end of registration, the application ratio for the top ten highly competitive positions exceeded 1,700:1. The application ratio for the most popular position reached 3572:1. This position is “First-level Chief Staff Officer and below (3) of the Ningxia Survey Corps Business Division” of the Ningxia Survey Corps of the National Bureau of Statistics. Only one person was recruited in this national examination. The recruitment for this position covers a wide range of majors, including 9 majors. The academic qualifications require a master’s degree or above. There are no restrictions on political outlook, years of working at the grassroots level, and serving grassroots projects. In this national examination registration, this position has received widespread attention due to its high application-to-acceptance ratio.

Things you need to pay attention to after the written test

After the written examination is completed, the central civil service department will determine the passing scores for the written examination for various positions. Appropriate preference will be given to positions in the western region and difficult and remote areas, grassroots positions, and special professional positions.

The National Civil Service Bureau reminds all candidates that applicants can log in to the special website in January 2024 to check the written examination results and passing scores. The specific time will be notified separately.

According to the ratio of the number of interviews to the number of planned hires stipulated in the “Recruitment Brochure”, candidates for interviews for each position will be determined in order of written test scores from high to low, and announced on the special website. (Editor Zhao Lulu)

