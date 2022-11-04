Source Title: National Entrance Examination Registration is the Most in Nearly Ten Years, Beijing Area has the largest number of job applicants

Registration for the 2023 National Entrance Exam ended yesterday (November 3). As of 17:55 yesterday, the total number of applicants has exceeded 2.5 million, an increase of 500,000 compared with 2022, a year-on-year increase of 25%, and the maximum competition ratio for qualification passes exceeds 5,800 to 1. The number of applicants for the National Examination has once again set a new record, reaching the highest level in the past ten years. Among the provincial data, the number of applicants for positions in Beijing reached 255,134, ranking first. Guangdong Province followed in second place with 206,902 applicants. Liu Youzhen, an expert from the Huatu Education Research Institute, analyzed that it is not difficult to see from the overall situation of registration that areas with a large number of applicants often have common advantages such as high salary income and superior working environment. From the perspective of candidates' personal development, the fierce competition for positions in Beijing is expected. As of 17:55 yesterday, the number of people who passed the qualification review of the national tax system has exceeded one million, reaching 1,552,326 people, accounting for 69.3% of the total number of people who passed. The position with the largest number of applicants is the first-level administrative law enforcement officer (3) of the Qinghai Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation. Only 1 person has been recruited for this position, and 5,872 people have been reviewed.

