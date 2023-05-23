The number of applicants for this year’s college entrance examination in Yueyang is 44,324, and the actual number of references is expected to be 32,318.

Yueyang Evening News (Reporter Huang Chengcheng, Correspondent Zhong Cheng) Recently, the reporter learned from the Municipal Education Examination Institute that the registration for the 2023 college entrance examination in our city has basically ended. In 2023, the number of applicants for the college entrance examination in our city will be 44,324 (including 34,523 for ordinary college entrance examinations, 9,447 for vocational high school counterparts, and 354 for other types), a decrease of 313 from last year. The actual number of references is estimated to be 32,318 (8,772 people who were admitted in advance by the single admission of higher vocational colleges in the city, and 3,234 who did not take the college entrance examination), of which 6,417 were from the central urban area, an increase of 276 from last year.

It is understood that the city has a total of 10 test areas and 22 test centers. There are 5 test centers in the central urban area, including the No. 1 Middle School, the No. 15 Middle School, the No. 14 Middle School, the No. 4 Middle School, and the Municipal Foreign Language School. The time for the national unified examination for the admissions of ordinary colleges and universities is from June 7 to 9, and the time for the corresponding admissions examination of ordinary colleges and universities is from June 7 to 8.

This year’s college entrance examination continues to follow the “3+1+2” model. The total score of the college entrance examination is composed of the unified examination subjects and the general high school academic level elective subjects, with a full score of 750 points.

“3” refers to Chinese, Mathematics, and Foreign Language 3 subjects of the national examination, which are set uniformly across the country, and the full score is 150 points. The original score on the paper is included in the candidate’s total score; I save independent propositions. Among them, “1” is the preferred subject, choose one of the two subjects of physics and history, the full score of each subject is 100 points, and the original score on the paper will be included in the candidate’s total score; “2” is the re-selected subject, from the ideological and political Select 2 of the 4 subjects, geography, chemistry, and biology. The full score of each subject is 100 points, and the converted scores will be included in the candidate’s total score.

The duration of each elective test is 75 minutes. The specific examination arrangements for each subject are as follows: first-choice subjects June 8, 9:00-10:15 physics/history; second-choice subjects, June 9, 8:30-9:45 chemistry, 11:00-12:15 geography, 14 :30—15:45 Ideology and Politics, 17:00—18:15 Biology.

