The number of births in Flanders decreased further in 2023

The lowest number of births in the past 10 years will be recorded in 2023. The number of hospital births fell by 8.4 percent compared to 2014. This is evident from an annual analysis by the Study Center for Perinatal Epidemiology (SPE), in collaboration with the Care Department of the Flemish government.

This is a provisional count. But the study center still sees a clear downward trend. In the past year, 59,783 hospital births were recorded. Compared to 2022, this is a slight decrease of 666 deliveries or 1.1 percent. Over the past decade there has been a clear decline in the number of births in Flanders: in 2023 the lowest number of births in the past 10 years was recorded.

The count also shows that the number of hospital births decreased in 3 of the 5 Flemish provinces in 2023 compared to 2022. The relative decrease is largest in Limburg (-3 percent), followed by East Flanders (-2 percent) and West Flanders (-1.9 percent). In Antwerp and Flemish Brabant, the number of hospital births remained stable in 2023 compared to 2022.

