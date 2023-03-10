Home News The number of breweries has been falling since the pandemic began – also in NRW
The number of breweries has been falling since the pandemic began – also in NRW

The number of breweries has been falling since the pandemic began – also in NRW

Essen.
45 breweries have had to close since the pandemic began, the second most of them in NRW. The Brauer-Bund recognizes a “sad trend reversal”.

45 breweries in Germany have ceased operations since the beginning of the corona pandemic. show that Figures from the Federal Statistical Office. According to this, there were still 1,552 breweries in Germany in 2019, compared to 1,507 in 2022 – a decrease of three percent. Previously, the number of breweries had increased every year since 2003 with one exception. In NRW, 14 breweries have closed since 2019. Only in Bavaria was the number of business closures higher, at 24.

The German Brewers’ Association (DBB) is concerned: “For many years, the term brewery death was extinct, but unfortunately we are now experiencing a sad trend reversal,” says Managing Director Holger Eichele in a statement that is available to this editorial team.

Inflation is “biggest challenge for the brewing industry”

The draft beer market collapsed when the hospitality industry had to close temporarily during the pandemic and many events were canceled. “These losses have brought many breweries to the limits of their existence,” explains Eichele.

With the start of the war in Ukraine, the corona crisis seamlessly transitioned into an energy price crisis. Since then, the costs for breweries have risen massively. In addition to an affordable energy supply, the DBB sees cost pressure and inflation as “the biggest challenge for the brewing industry in the new year”.







