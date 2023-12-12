The number of cadres dismissed from the central government this year is the largest since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Lianhe Zaobao

China’s Communist Party Takes Aim at Corruption with Recent Crackdown

In a bold move to combat corruption within its ranks, the Politburo of the Communist Party of China has sanctioned the dismissal of three high-ranking officials in the span of just four days. This comes after the Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission reported that Li Pengxin, the former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is under suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law.

Li Pengxin’s dismissal brings the total number of cadres under investigation this year to 45, marking the highest record since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012. The dismissed officials, most of whom are senior officials at or above the deputy ministerial level, were mainly investigated after retiring or resigning from their positions.

The recent crackdown, following a meeting chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping, emphasizes the Party’s ongoing commitment to deepening the anti-corruption struggle. This year’s increased number of investigations suggests that eradicating corruption remains an ongoing and challenging task for the Party.

The Politburo’s intensified anti-corruption efforts also aim to build momentum for the upcoming third plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which is set to last three days in January.

The surge in dismissals and investigations reflects the Party’s high-pressure stance on anti-corruption posturing in the years following the 20th National Congress. Analysts have pointed out that while the efforts put forth by the official government demonstrate a commitment to comprehensive and strict governance, the increasing number of investigations also highlights the difficulty of eliminating the stock of corruption.

The Party’s ongoing crackdown serves not only as a response to high-level demands but also as a precursor to the upcoming three plenary sessions, highlighting the Party’s determination to uphold its anti-corruption agenda.

