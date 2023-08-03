The number of children killed in Bajaur blast has increased to 8, 2 unidentified

Thursday, August 3, 2023, 11:38 am

Bajaur (Ummat News) According to the official report, 8 children were among the martyrs and 10 children were among the injured in the tragic incident at Kharshindi Mor, Bajaur.

According to the report of the health department, 8 children have been martyred in the incident, out of which 6 children have been handed over to their relatives after being identified, while 2 children have not been identified yet. Shaheed Bachukh in the Bajaur blast has been identified as 17-year-old Hamidullah son of Tehsil Khan (Saknah Bartars), 15-year-old Kaleemullah son of Gul Badshah (Saknah Phatak), 10-year-old Abbas son of Amir Badshah (Saknah Phatak), 10-year-old Naseebullah son of Gul Badshah (Saknah Phatak). Sakna Inayat Clay), 12-year-old Abuzar son of Sultan Yar (Sakna Badsmar), 8-year-old Fathullah son of Hayat Khan (Sakna Sheikh Maino Khar) was born.

A team of Child Protection Department Bajaur headed by District Officer Child Protection Burhanuddin Salarzai visited Headquarters Hospital Khar and treated 6 children in the surgical ward and encouraged the family officials accompanying them and instructed them that the children But keep an eye on them and take special care of their health.

The Child Protection Team also visited the mortuary and after getting the confirmation of the 2 children there, intensified their efforts so that after identifying the two unidentified children, their bodies can also be handed over to the relatives.

