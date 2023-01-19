At the end of 2022, the business dynamics of the department of Magdalena presented a positive balance by consolidating a total of 29,081 companies registered and renewed, representing a 9.27% ​​increase compared to 2021 when they registered 26,504 productive units throughout the jurisdiction of the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena.

The entity’s reports reveal that the business fabric of the Department is made up mostly of microenterprises with a participation of 97%, followed by the small business by 2%, while the remaining percentage is made up of medium and large companies. One of the aspects to be highlighted in the business fabric is that 65% of these businesses are relatively youngtaking into account that they are less than 5 years old.

The Commerce and Services sectors were the predominant ones with 41 and 49% respectively.

In sectoral terms, Services largely groups the number of production units with a 49% share, followed by Trade with 41% and the Manufacturing Industry, which when including agricultural activities represents close to a 10% Regarding the concentration of the business fabric, 67% of companies are located in Santa Marta. The municipalities of Ciénaga, Fundación and El Bancowhich gathers 5.87, 4.71 and 4.17% of the companies respectively.

7,581 new companies

In relation to the number of companies created during 2022, reported 7,581 new units in Magdalena, 10% more compared to the year 2021. According to the type of organization, it is evident that 79.2% of the businesses were registered as natural persons and 20.8% as legal personsthe latter were the ones that showed the greatest growth compared to the previous year with 12%.



“These results show that micro-businesses are the generators of opportunities and jobs in Magdalena, constituting 97% of the business tissue. Shopkeepers, hardware stores, hairdressers and businesses in the retail sector are part of this percentage, which is why we reaffirm our commitment to continue accompanying them, advising them and offering them the best services and programs to support their growth. From the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce to Magdalena we seek to make the popular economy a profitable and sustainable model, promoting economic inclusion and the construction of social capital”; indicated Silvia Elena Medina Romero, executive president of the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena.