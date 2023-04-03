Home News The number of deaths due to a landslide in Alausí rises to 28
The number of deaths due to a landslide in Alausí rises to 28

The number of deaths from the gigantic avalanche that buried part of Alausí a week ago rose to 28, after the removal of another corpse this Sunday, April 2, 2023, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.


On his Twitter account, he indicated that he ordered the removal of a corpse, which will be delivered to the next of kin after their respective identification.

The most recent balance of the disaster published on Saturday by the Secretariat of Risk Management (SGR) puts 38 injured, 32 people rescued and 850 victims, several of whom have been left homeless and are temporarily housed. in shelters set up in this municipality in the Andean province of Chimborazo.

A total of 163 homes have been affected and 57 destroyed.

The rescue work involving firefighters and the military is carried out with the risk that a new landslide could occur again when some cracks are detected in the upper part of the mountain.

The exact number of bodies that may remain underground is unknown, since some houses in the affected area had previously been evicted due to warnings that this phenomenon could occur.

The avalanche fell last Sunday night on the Casual sector, in the neighborhood called Nuevo Alausí, and covered an area of ​​24.3 hectares, including the municipal soccer stadium. EFE

