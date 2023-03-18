The balance of deaths caused in the last two days by the floods in the southeast of Turkey, in an area already affected by the earthquakes last month, has risen to 18, the Turkish authorities reported this Friday.

“We have lost 16 citizens in Sanliurfa province and 2 in Adiyaman province,” Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters.

On Wednesday, heavy rains inundated large parts of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman further north, washing away cars and many prefabricated shelters built there to house the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the earthquakes on February 6.

Soylu assured that “in a day and a half the amount of rainfall that usually falls in a year has fallen”, and that 4 million cubic meters of water have already been evacuated, although this work is expected to continue until tomorrow.

The authorities have sent a hundred tanker trucks with drinking water to Sanliurfa to supply the population, added the minister. Sanliurfa and Adiyaman are two of the 11 provinces that were affected, although to a lesser extent than others, by the February earthquakes, which have left 48,000 dead and left more than a million people homeless.