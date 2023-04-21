Home » The number of deaths from a landslide in Ecuador rises to 43
The number of deaths from a landslide in Ecuador rises to 43

The authorities detailed that the four identified bodies correspond to José Benito B., Ariadne Guadalupe B., Derek Enrique C. and Fátima Guadalupe Q. Until today, there are 43 deaths after he landslides due to heavy rains.

The phenomenon occurred on the night of March 26 and devastated several homes due to the large amount of mud displaced from the upper area of ​​the Casual sector to the Federico González Suárez school, affecting an area of ​​24.3 hectares, according to the Secretary of Risk Management.

The entity detailed in its latest report that 41 bodies were recovered in the so-called ground zero, while two more people died in health centers.

The entity’s Directorate for Monitoring Adverse Events records 45 missing, 43 injured and 32 rescued. Fire crews and the military continue in the area with search and rescue efforts for possible survivors, amid the risk of another landslide due to cracks. at the top of the mountain.

The Risk Management Secretariat added that the landslide left 1,034 homeless and 163 homes affected.

