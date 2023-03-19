Home News The number of deaths from the earthquake registered in the province of Guayas, Ecuador rises to 13
The number of deaths from the earthquake registered in the province of Guayas, Ecuador rises to 13

The number of deaths from the earthquake registered in the province of Guayas, Ecuador rises to 13

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has reported that the number of deaths caused by the 6.5 magnitude earthquake registered on March 18 near the town of Balao, in the Ecuadorian province of Guayas, has already risen to 13. There are also injured who are being treated in hospitals and several houses destroyed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:12 p.m. (local time) at a depth of 44 kilometers and 29.12 kilometers from Balao, according to the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School. The Ministry of Housing will provide assistance for the reconstruction of the affected houses, while the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion will provide aid to the victims.

