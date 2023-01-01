Since the relaxation of control over the CCP virus (COCID-19) epidemic in early December, the number of infections and deaths has risen rapidly and spread across the country. The death toll varies widely. The Chinese have stepped forward to expose the truth.

Airfinity, a UK-based surveillance data analysis company, said on December 30 that it estimated that the daily death toll from the epidemic in China has reached 11,000, and the cumulative number of deaths from the epidemic since December 1 may have reached 110,000. According to the official report of the CCP, since the lockdown was lifted on December 7, the number of deaths from the epidemic in China has only been 10. The statistical data of China and the UK are ten thousand times different.

Beijing resident Zhang Yan (pseudonym) told Voice of Hope on the 31st that she had been coughing since she contracted the epidemic, and the doctor only wrote coughing on the medical certificate. She said: “My wife went to the (hospital), and I told the doctor that he was ‘positive’, and turned negative today after being positive. The doctor said, ‘Hey, who hasn’t had positive!’ But he wrote about pharyngitis. I can’t write positive when I see a doctor. Later, I read it online, and they all said that it is no longer allowed to write, because it is impossible. What a big deal! You see, it is said on the Internet that Lei Jun’s father is dead. That’s it The father of the president of ‘Xiaomi’ (mobile phone). Many old people are dead now.”

Former Chinese media person Zhao Lanjian reposted on Twitter: A netizen went to the fever clinic of Friendship Hospital on December 27. The doctors and nurses there were coughing. The doctor read his blood test report and CT report and said that he could not give him Corona diagnosis because they don’t have access to…

Zhao Lanjian said: Doctors have no right to diagnose new crown cases. This is a systematic fraud directed by the Health and Construction Commission: as long as the new crown is not written, the CCP virus (new crown) epidemic does not exist. It is this kind of falsification that has led to the spread of terror in China.

Zhang Yan said that Yang Dezhi, the commander with the rank of general, and his eldest daughter Yang Huarong’s family were infected with the disease, and his son-in-law Huang Xin, a deputy political commissar of the Air Force, was admitted to the Air Force Hospital.

She said: “Yang Dezhi, his eldest daughter is a major general and a military cadre. She was not feeling well and was hospitalized in the Fifth Hospital of the Air Force Hospital. They all (have) special supplies. She can’t even be hospitalized now.” , Yang Dezhi’s daughter, today (or yesterday) said she passed away (died). If people of their level are like this, ordinary people will basically look down on (illness).”

Zhao Lanjian previously posted that the Beijing Air Force General Hospital was “paralyzed” and that cadres above the military level could not live there after being infected.

An online video shows that a doctor in his thirties at the Yunnan Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine tested positive and went to work with an illness. If the cause of death is the new crown, no death certificate can be issued, and the crematorium will not accept the cremation of the corpse.

The net name “Shen Dongjun” posted that the government is now publicly falsifying the death statistics of the new crown, and forcing the parties to cooperate in the falsification. His mother died of new coronary pneumonia in a municipal hospital on December 25. He hoped to fill in the cause of death in a realistic manner. The two doctors said that as long as the death certificate is written with the new crown, it must be checked by the hospital. If it is verified, it must be reported to the Municipal Health Commission, the city must report to the province, and the province must report to the National Health Commission. “Don’t you want your mother to be cremated?” Shen Dongjun was forced to say that the cause of his mother’s death should not be written about the CCP virus (COVID-19). He believes that this should be a unified operation of hospitals across the country.

Netizens said that setting up checkpoints to make it difficult for those who wrote about the cause of death is a unified operation implemented by the CCP throughout the country. (Internet screenshot)

Editor in charge: Lin Li