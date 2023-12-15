The number of deaths in Gaza increased to 18 thousand 800 – World News

Gaza governmentIn the written statement made by the Media Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, updated information on the 70th day of the attacks was shared. Accordingly, the number of people who have died in the attacks so far has increased to 18 thousand 800, including 8 thousand children and 6 thousand 200 women. Among the dead were 300 medical personnel, 32 civil defense officers and 89 journalists. While the number of injured increased to 51 thousand, the bodies of 7,500 people under the rubble and on the roadside have still not been found.

ATTACKS ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND HEALTH SYSTEM

During the attacks, 126 government buildings were destroyed, 90 schools and universities were out of service, 282 schools and universities were partially damaged, 112 mosques were completely destroyed, 200 were partially destroyed, and 52 thousand 500 residences were completely destroyed. In the Gaza Strip, 22 hospitals and 53 health centers were out of service, 102 ambulances were damaged, 327 thousand people died. infectious disease caught.

As an extension of the attacks on hospitals, Kamal Advan Hospital was turned into a military barracks, and the wounded and patients there were forced to go to Şifa Hospital. 70 healthcare workers, especially Kemal Advan Hospital Director Ahmed al-Kahlut, were detained.

Israelsick, injured and health It continued to deprive its personnel of water, food and electricity and prevent the injured and sick from reaching the hospital.

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION AND REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

According to the statement, Israeli armyhas deliberately completely cut off communication networks and the internet in the Gaza Strip five times since the beginning of the “genocidal war”. With the loss of communication, the dead and injured could not be reached, causing the numbers to rise and the humanitarian crisis to deepen.

In the statement, considering the current situation, Arab and Islamic countries were asked to establish field hospitals in Gaza, to accept severe cases to their countries for treatment, and to work seriously to repair hospitals and health centers and put them back into service.

In the statement, it was stated that approximately 61 percent of the residences in Gaza were destroyed due to the attacks.Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab League and all free world countries were requested to make every effort to find a solution to the housing crisis.

