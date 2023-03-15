Home News The number of deaths in Germany remained slightly above average in February
News

The number of deaths in Germany remained slightly above average in February

by admin
The number of deaths in Germany remained slightly above average in February

According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, Germany continues to face a – slight – so-called excess mortality. At the turn of the month between February and January, the numbers were six percent above the comparative values ​​for the years from 2019 to 2022, according to the office.

Figures continue to show increased mortality in Germany

“The number of deaths in Germany remains slightly above average. According to a projection by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), 82,862 people died in February, two percent more than the average for the years 2019 to 2022.

At the end of 2022, the number of deaths was even more significantly above the average value of the four previous years, and by mid-February “the death rate had gradually returned to normal,” according to the Federal Office. At the turn of the month February/March 2023 in calendar weeks 8 and 9 (from February 20 to March 5), the figures were then again six percent above the corresponding comparative values ​​of previous years.

A comparison of the total number of deaths with the number of Covid 19 deaths reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) by date of death is currently possible up to and including the 7th calendar week of 2023 (February 13th to 19th), according to the statisticians: at So far, 389 Covid-19 deaths with a date of death have been reported to the RKI this week – 75 cases more than in the previous week, the total number of deaths was at the same time 480 cases above the average value of the four previous years. In the last two calendar weeks of the previous year, there were still more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, in comparison, the number of Covid-19 deaths had fallen significantly since the beginning of 2023.”

See also  This round of heavy rainfall in Beijing ends the "drinking" of 4.67 million cubic meters of Miyun Reservoir_News Center_China Net

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Friedhof, via dts news agency

You may also like

Abdul Jalil chairs the meeting of the Board...

Yopal and Aguazul present a very high risk...

Because of fines – climate stickers flashed at...

What are the causes of drought in the...

‘Bolillo’ Gómez would be the new technical director...

Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in...

Soonchunhyang University appointed EXO’s Suho High-Flex Education Ambassador...

History of the arson attempt against the population...

Kvasnica, Pawlak: The evil that is changing Slovakia

Learn about Kira, the baby otter that arrived...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy