According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, Germany continues to face a – slight – so-called excess mortality. At the turn of the month between February and January, the numbers were six percent above the comparative values ​​for the years from 2019 to 2022, according to the office.

Figures continue to show increased mortality in Germany

“The number of deaths in Germany remains slightly above average. According to a projection by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), 82,862 people died in February, two percent more than the average for the years 2019 to 2022.

At the end of 2022, the number of deaths was even more significantly above the average value of the four previous years, and by mid-February “the death rate had gradually returned to normal,” according to the Federal Office. At the turn of the month February/March 2023 in calendar weeks 8 and 9 (from February 20 to March 5), the figures were then again six percent above the corresponding comparative values ​​of previous years.

A comparison of the total number of deaths with the number of Covid 19 deaths reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) by date of death is currently possible up to and including the 7th calendar week of 2023 (February 13th to 19th), according to the statisticians: at So far, 389 Covid-19 deaths with a date of death have been reported to the RKI this week – 75 cases more than in the previous week, the total number of deaths was at the same time 480 cases above the average value of the four previous years. In the last two calendar weeks of the previous year, there were still more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, in comparison, the number of Covid-19 deaths had fallen significantly since the beginning of 2023.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Friedhof, via dts news agency