The number of detainees for military operations increases

Joint operations between the National Police and the Joint Command of the FF.AA They left more than 200 detainees and seized 209 firearms and 38 lethal weapons during security operations

The Joint Command of the Armed forces and the National Police They continue to increase their presence in the territory and during the last week they managed to arrest 277 people in the provinces of Guayas, emeralds, The rivers y st. Helenthis as a result of joint security actions.

According to the report of the Joint Command, 6,516 military operations in the four provinces to protect the safety of Ecuadorians. Which allowed the seizure of 209 firearms, 53 in Guayas16 in st. Helen,71 in The rivers and another 69 in emeralds. 38 lethal weapons were also seized.

The security forces also managed to recover 77 vehicles, being the provinces of The rivers y emeralds those that registered a greater number of recoveries with 28 and 30 vehicles, respectively.

A significant number of ammunition of various calibers were also seized, only in emeralds 4,970 ammunitions were seized and in the Guayas 1,307 more munitions were seized.

The military operations are part of the actions carried out by the Government and the Ministry of Defence for the protection of security within the framework of the States of exception in force in Guayas, The rivers, st. Helen y emeralds. The actions have the participation of officials of the National Police.