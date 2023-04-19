The number of detainees in Venezuela for corruption in PDVSA rises to 61 – EntornoInteligente

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saabreported this Tuesday that the number of officials arrested for their alleged involvement in corruption schemes involving the state oil company rose to 61 Pdvsa and other state entities.

pointed out, in Twitterthat there are still 14 arrest warrants pending to be executed and 172 raids have been carried out, without offering further details about the places where these procedures were carried out.

He also explained that, in the corruption plot involving Pdvsa and the Superintendence of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip), there have been 107 raids and 56 arrest warrants have been issued, while in the case of the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) there have been 51 raids and 14 arrest warrants.

Saab He indicated that there are three other warrants for officials linked to the state-owned Cartones de Venezuela and seven raids have been carried out, and in the plot linked to the Judiciary, six arrest warrants have been issued and six raids have been carried out.

In addition, in the plot related to the Mayor’s Office of Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua (center), an arrest warrant has been issued and a search has been carried out, Saab said.

He added that, in the early hours of this Wednesday, the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) will present “three new subjects involved in the Pdvsa-Cripto and Cartones de Venezuela plots“.

These actions, as the prosecutor recently said, are undertaken to punish “mafias” in the framework of the anti-corruption operation denounced by the Government in March and which resulted in the resignation of the Oil Minister Tareck El Aissamias well as the lifting of the immunity of the pro-government deputy Hugbel Roa and the capture of the alleged partner of Alex Saab, Polished Alvaro Vargas.

The president Nicolás Maduro asked the authorities to punish “exemplary” to all the officials involved in these plots, including judges, a former governor and PDVSA executives.

The prosecutor has given several statements on the progress of these investigations without specifying the amount of the embezzlement, a figure that the Prosecutor’s Office expects to present in the coming days.