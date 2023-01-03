China‘s new crown epidemic continues to develop. According to the Central News Agency, Zhejiang Province said today that it has increased by about one million cases, and then entered a peak and stable period. However, due to the obvious increase in the cross-regional mobility of people during the Spring Festival holiday, the epidemic will further spread.

The Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the “January Health Risk Alert” today, January 3, pointing out that the number of new coronavirus infections in Zhejiang Province has increased by about one million in a few days, and it is expected that the epidemic will enter a peak plateau in January. However, as the Spring Festival is approaching, the cross-regional mobility of people will increase significantly, which will lead to the further spread of the epidemic. According to the 2021 census data, Zhejiang has a permanent population of about 65 million.

However, netizens are curious, after not doing nucleic acid, where does this data of millions of infections per day come from? Does the survey information reflect the real situation? A netizen from Zhejiang said that nearly 80% of the people around him are infected with the disease, “Now greetings are not asking if you have eaten, but have you returned to Yang?”.

According to the latest announcement from the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 24:00 on January 2, according to reports from 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, there were only 74,188 confirmed cases (including 3,305 severe cases). There is a huge gap in local government epidemic data.

80% of Shanghai’s emergency visits are infected patients

At the same time, Ruijin Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine stated that at the end of December last year, the average number of emergency room visits per day reached 1,600, double the usual number, and 80% of them were infected; the average daily proportion of severe and critically ill patients About 10%.

Chen Erzhen, vice president of Ruijin Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine and member of the Shanghai COVID-19 treatment expert group, made the above remarks in an interview with The Paper. The Paper published this interview on the 3rd.

Chen Erzhen said in an exclusive interview on December 31 last year that the number of emergency services in hospitals has doubled in the past few days. In the past, the daily average was about 800, and now it has reached 1,600; the fever clinic has dropped from an average of more than 600 to more than 100. , The daily average number of outpatient visits for new crown diseases is about 400.

He said that among the 1,600 emergency visits per day, 80% of the patients are related to COVID-19, 45% to 50% are vulnerable people over the age of 65, and about half of them have pneumonia. More than 100 ambulances arrive at the hospital every day. Daily severe and critically ill patients account for about 10%, most of whom are patients with underlying diseases or the elderly.

Chen Erzhen pointed out that the current situation of the epidemic is not the same as it was during the Great Shanghai Defense War. At that time, more than 600,000 infected people in Shanghai were screened out through nucleic acid testing, and many of those isolated in the shelter hospitals were asymptomatic infected people.

He also said that the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide and may have reached 70% of the population; the proportion of asymptomatic infections in this wave needs further statistical analysis.

Blood Banks in Hospitals at All Levels Are Scared of Blood

In addition, after the outbreak of the epidemic in China, in addition to the stockpiling of commonly used medicines, which made it difficult for people to buy medicines, blood banks in hospitals at all levels are now frequently running out of blood, causing blood shortages.

According to a report by China Youth Daily on the 2nd, Liu Jiang, director of the Beijing Red Cross Blood Center, pointed out that Beijing needs 140 tons of blood for clinical treatment every year, which requires about 400,000 blood donations.

He said that due to the cold weather and the surge in the number of people infected with the disease, blood donation activities originally planned by enterprises, institutions, and school groups have been cancelled, and the city’s hematopoietic system “street blood donation vehicles” has even come to a standstill.

The report pointed out that blood banks in many places are running out, especially in big cities. In the middle and late December of last year, blood centers around the world issued blood donation proposals calling for blood donations.

On December 22, the relevant person in charge of the Henan Red Cross Blood Center pointed out that Zhengzhou needs at least 700 to 800 people to donate blood every day to meet clinical needs, and the actual number is currently less than 1/10 of the daily needs.

On December 23, the Jiangsu Provincial Blood Center stated that the number of blood donations and the volume of blood donations in Jiangsu Provincial Blood Center in December decreased by 57% and 54% respectively compared with the same period last year.

According to a staff member of the blood transfusion department of a Shanghai tertiary hospital, since December 2022, the blood bank has issued blood restriction notices to all hospitals, only for emergency rescue blood, and outpatients need to mobilize family members to donate blood.

The staff member said that the hospital’s blood stock has been on red alert for several consecutive days, and it is only enough for 3 days of routine use.

It is also worth noting that a new mutant strain of Omicron XBB.1.5 with stronger immune escape ability has appeared in China. Some experts worry that it is not ruled out that mutant strains such as XBB will bring a new wave of infection peaks; another expert said that China currently lacks The actual spread of the virus is well monitored, and the trend of the virus cannot be predicted.