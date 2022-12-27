The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Shanghai has increased rapidly, and the number of emergency visits in many hospitals has reached historical highs.Ma Jun, President of Tongren Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of MedicineHe said that the number of emergency rooms has been very large recently, and there are many critically ill patients, which are hitting a record high in the hospital every day.

According to The Paper, with the rapid increase in the number of infected people in Shanghai, the 120 emergency system is operating at high capacity. Tongren Hospital and Putuo District Central Hospital are the two district-level hospitals that pick up the most 120 cars in the central urban area of ​​Shanghai.

Ma JunSay, Tongren HospitalDecember 25thThe number of emergency visits reached 1920,118 ambulances were received throughout the dayChe, most of the patients are elderly people with respiratory diseases, and some patients have underlying diseases, all of them are treated by the hospital.

Considering the large number of 120 ambulances, Tongren Hospital strengthened the pre-hospital manpower. Doctors and nurses went to the hospital gate to pick up the cars together to speed up the pick-up speed. At the same time, the principle of classification and classification was established. Identify patients with the most urgent conditions and implement rescue as soon as possible.

Ma Jun said that the peak of medical visits is coming, Tongren Hospital has expanded the emergency rescue area in advance, the original 10 rescue units have been expanded to 40 to 50, and can receive nearly 50 rescue patients at the same time.

At the same time, Tongren Hospital has also reinforced medical staff for emergency and fever clinics. After a large number of patients come in, the hospital optimizes resources such as intensive care and specialized wards, diverts patients in time, and increases intensive care beds.

Ma Jun said, “nearly 60% of the medical staff in the hospital have been infected with the coronavirus, and many medical staff returned to work quickly after their symptoms were relieved to ensure sufficient medical resources.”

The number of emergency calls at Putuo District Central Hospital on December 26 also increased significantly from about 500 a day to 1,600.

In addition to the sharp increase in the number of emergency visits, the number of visits to the fever clinic of Putuo District Central Hospital has also reached a high level. On December 21, there were 707 visits to the fever clinic, a year-on-year increase of 760.22%, 624 visits on December 22, a year-on-year increase of 670.98%, and 550 visits on December 23, a year-on-year increase of 544.55%. There are many people.

In order to ensure that patients can see a doctor as soon as possible, the doctors and nurses of Putuo District Central Hospital will continue to work even if they are asymptomatic and take the initiative to extend their working hours even if they are infected with the new crown disease. The emergency nursing team has hardly had a complete rest day for half a month, and many people have worked several night shifts in a row.