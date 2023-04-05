Home News The number of fatalities in traffic accidents in Yopal continues to grow
Diego García Peralta, Deputy Commander of Yopal Traffic Agents, confirmed the death of a person who had been seriously injured in a traffic accident.

The victim of this accident was identified as Duberly Quintero Gutiérrez, who was the driver of the motorcycle that crashed on April 2 at kilometer 25 via Yopal – El Taladro, in which Fabiola Patricia Cachay Niño also lost her life.

With this, the number of fatalities due to road accidents in the municipality of Yopal rises to 20, so the transit authority reiterates the importance of driving respecting the rules and without speeding.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

