The number of hepatitis patients continues to increase

ISLAMABAD: In the meeting of the National Assembly, the continuous increase in the number of hepatitis patients in Pakistan was revealed.

In a written reply, the Minister of National Health and Services said that the Pakistan Medical Research Council conducted a survey in 2008 in which it was reported that the prevalence of hepatitis B was 2.5% and the prevalence of hepatitis C was 5%.

Punjab conducted a repeat hepatitis survey during 2018. In Punjab, the prevalence of Hepatitis B was 2.2% while the prevalence of Hepatitis C was 18.19%.

A further increase in hepatitis prevalence was observed during the 2018-19 survey in Sindh and Punjab. In Sindh, the prevalence of Hepatitis B was 1.05% and that of Hepatitis C was 6.2%.

The health minister said in a written reply that hepatitis is spreading due to infiltration of unsafe blood and reuse of syringes. Improperly sterilized medical, surgical and dental instruments in health centers are also a cause of this disease.

The health minister says that barbers sharing razors and using infected tools are also spreading hepatitis. Tattoos and ear piercings also increase the risk of hepatitis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

