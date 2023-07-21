Home » The number of hepatitis patients continues to increase
The number of hepatitis patients continues to increase

The number of hepatitis patients continues to increase

ISLAMABAD: In the meeting of the National Assembly, the continuous increase in the number of hepatitis patients in Pakistan was revealed.

In a written reply, the Minister of National Health and Services said that the Pakistan Medical Research Council conducted a survey in 2008 in which it was reported that the prevalence of hepatitis B was 2.5% and the prevalence of hepatitis C was 5%.

Punjab conducted a repeat hepatitis survey during 2018. In Punjab, the prevalence of Hepatitis B was 2.2% while the prevalence of Hepatitis C was 18.19%.

A further increase in hepatitis prevalence was observed during the 2018-19 survey in Sindh and Punjab. In Sindh, the prevalence of Hepatitis B was 1.05% and that of Hepatitis C was 6.2%.

The health minister said in a written reply that hepatitis is spreading due to infiltration of unsafe blood and reuse of syringes. Improperly sterilized medical, surgical and dental instruments in health centers are also a cause of this disease.

The health minister says that barbers sharing razors and using infected tools are also spreading hepatitis. Tattoos and ear piercings also increase the risk of hepatitis.

