The number of Hong Kong people canceling their organ donation registrations has increased sharply, and the Hong Kong government is unhappy – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
The number of Hong Kong people canceling their organ donation registrations has increased sharply, and the Hong Kong government is unhappy – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

  1. The number of Hong Kong people who have canceled their organ donation registration has increased sharply, and the Hong Kong government is unhappy Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. China-Hong Kong Research Organ Transplant Mutual Aid Hong Kong People Withdraw Donation Applications Doubling RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. [Hong Kong News]Nearly 6,000 people who are worried about organ “donation” cancel their donations; SOH_NEWS_CN
  4. Li Jiachao: Severely condemns the destruction of the organ donation system, describing it as “simply a shame” – International – Instant World | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  5. Many people in Hong Kong canceled organ donation registration and Transplantation Society: Hope the public will not be affected by other factors | China Press China Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
