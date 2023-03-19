The number of injured by the earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the open Richter scale rose to 446which was registered on Saturday in the province of Guayas, in the coastal area of ​​Ecuador, and which left 14 dead.

According to the Government, twelve people died in the province of El Oro, on the border with Peru, and two in Azuay, also located in the south of the country.

He The Ministry of Transport and Public Works anticipated this Sunday that in the next few hours it will declare an emergency in the province of Azuay, since the earthquake produced thirteen landslides on the Cuenca-Molleturo-El Empalme roadand nine on the Cuenca-Girón-Pasaje highway Official reports in Ecuador report 180 homes affected, 84 destroyed, 80 educational units affected, as well as 22 public assets, 32 private assets, 33 health centers and one private asset destroyed , just like 5 bridges.

After the 6.5 earthquake that occurred at noon this Saturday, and which was felt in 13 of the 24 provinces of the country, 4 more of magnitudes 4.8 were registered, as well as 3.7 and 2 of 3.5, with epicenter in the extreme northeast of Isla Puná in the Gulf of Guayaquil (southwest).

Among the damages to infrastructures, the collapse of facades, broken glass and cracks in walls, among others, were reported.

Likewise, the collapse of the old cabotage dock was recorded, damage to the YAT Club Machalaand the fall of telephone lines was recorded, and lack of electricity in several cantons of the province of El Oro.

The public company Petroecuador reported this Sunday that they registered damages to part of the infrastructure at the Amistad field facilities, located in the Gulf of Guayaquil.

“Heater stack failed and disabled, pipeline pressurized and MBD-2030 separator clogged”as detailed in a statement.

Due to these damages, they estimate that the impact on production “is one million cubic feet of gas. To date, the Amistad field reports a total production of more than 20.5 million cubic feet per day.”

For its part, the Guayaquil city council, capital of the Guayas province, specified on Saturday that there was a partial structural collapse and 29 architectural (non-structural) collapses in the urban area; while in the rural area it was registered: 1 structural collapse in Puná and 15 architectural collapses (11 in Puná and 4 in Tenguel) and one minor injury.

During the installation of the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE), President Lasso reported that his Government was activated “emergently” to provide the necessary attention to those affected by the earthquake.

Fire belt

Ecuador is located in the Pacific Belt or Ring of Fire, which concentrates some of the most important subduction zones (collapse of tectonic plates) in the world and is the scene of strong seismic activity.

In addition to Ecuador, the Belt, which is shaped like a horseshoe, includes other countries such as Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

On April 16, Ecuador will remember the seventh anniversary of one of the most destructive earthquakes in its recent history, of magnitude 7.8.

This natural phenomenon, which occurred on April 16, 2016, left more than 670 dead, thousands affected, as well as material losses of millions.