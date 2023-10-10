Home » The number of Israelis killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,000
The number of Israelis killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,000

Gaza: The number of Israelis killed in Hamas attacks has reached 1,000. Clashes between Hamas resistance fighters and Israeli forces have continued for the third day. The number of Israelis killed in Hamas attacks on Israel has reached 1,000. I have confirmed the death of 1,000 Israelis.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, more than 2,200 people are injured, of which 343 are seriously injured and 22 are in critical condition.

According to the report, 130 Israeli soldiers and civilians are imprisoned in Gaza. Hamas says that four Israeli hostages were also killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

