As of 24:00 on October 7, there were 631 local confirmed cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, including 572 in Hohhot; 1,804 local asymptomatic infections, including 1,765 in Hohhot. Overall, the number of local positive infections in Inner Mongolia increased to 2,435, including 2,337 in Hohhot.

From 0-24:00 on October 7, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 251 new local confirmed cases, including 226 cases in Hohhot (including 131 cases converted from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases) and 16 cases in Baotou (9 in Kundulun District). 2 cases in Qingshan District, 5 cases in Tumote Right Banner), 3 cases in Hulunbuir City (2 cases in Hailar District, 1 case in Xinbaerhu Right Banner), 1 case in Tongliao City (in Horqin Zuoyizhong Banner, asymptomatic infection) were converted into confirmed cases), 2 cases in Chifeng City (both in Hongshan District), 1 case in Xilingol League (in Abaga Banner), 2 cases in Ordos City (1 case in Kangbashi District, 1 case in Hangjin Banner); asymptomatic There were 386 infected people, including 371 in Hohhot, 1 in Baotou (in Kundulun District), 5 in Hulunbuir (1 in Hailar District, 3 in Xinbarhuyou Banner, 1 in Manzhouli), and 3 in Chifeng. Cases (both in Songshan District), 2 cases in Ulanqab City (both in Zhuozi County), and 4 cases in Bayannaoer City (2 cases in Linhe District and 2 cases in Wuyuan County). 5 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 asymptomatic infections were diverted from international flights from Capital Airport to Hohhot Baita International Airport. One local confirmed case was cured and discharged. In Dalate Banner, Ordos City, 4 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, all in Chifeng City (3 cases in Songshan District and 1 case in Wengniute Banner). One of the imported confirmed cases was cured and discharged, and was diverted from the capital airport international flight to Hohhot Baita International Airport.

As of 24:00 on October 7, there were 631 local confirmed cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, including 572 in Hohhot and 31 in Baotou (9 in Kundulun District, 5 in Qingshan District, 4 in Donghe District, and 4 in Jiuyuan District). 4 cases, 9 cases in Tumet Right Banner), 3 cases in Hulunbuir City (2 cases in Hailar District, 1 case in Xinbarhu Right Banner), 2 cases in Tongliao City (1 case in Horqin District, 1 case in Horqin Zuoyizhong Banner), Chifeng 9 cases in the city (2 cases in Hongshan District, 1 case in Songshan District, 2 cases in Linxi County, 1 case in Wengniute Banner, 2 cases in Alukorqin Banner, 1 case in Balin Zuo Banner), 3 cases in Xilin Gol League (1 case in Xilinhot City) , 2 cases in Abaga Banner), 10 cases in Ordos City (4 cases in Dongsheng District, 1 case in Kangbashi District, 2 cases in Dalat Banner, 1 case in Zhungeer Banner, 1 case in Yijinhuoluo Banner, 1 case in Hangzhou 1 case in Jinqi), 1 case in Wuhai City (in Haibowan District); 1804 cases of local asymptomatic infections, including 1765 cases in Hohhot City, 1 case in Baotou City (in Kundulun District), and 6 cases in Hulun Buir City (Hailaer). 1 case in the district, 3 cases in Xinbarhuyouqi, 2 cases in Manzhouli City), 1 case in Xing’an League (in Ulanhot City), 1 case in Tongliao City (in Horqin District), 15 cases in Chifeng City (7 cases in Songshan District, Linxi City) 1 case in the county, 1 case in Karaqin Banner, 6 cases in Alukorqin Banner), 1 case in Xilin Gol League (in Erlianhot City), 4 cases in Ulanqab City (all in Zhuozi County), 9 cases in Bayannaoer City (4 cases in Linhe District, 4 cases in Wuyuan County, 1 case in Dengkou County), 1 case in Alxa League (in Alxa Left Banner). There are 20 imported confirmed cases and 13 asymptomatic infections in Hohhot. The above personnel are all isolated and treated in designated hospitals, and all close contacts are placed under centralized isolation and medical observation in designated places to strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic.