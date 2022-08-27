Experts call it “sextortion”: sexual blackmail and extortion carried out using social networks. A phenomenon that is dangerously on the rise in Italy and which sees more and more adolescent victims. In recent months the cases have increased dramatically with over a hundred reports received by the Postal Police. Minors involved, especially the age group between 15 and 17 years, but the police have received reports of episodes in which the victims are even younger. This is a criminal activity “usually aimed at the adult world and with an enormous potential for danger – explains the police – but which today affects underage victims, as fragile as they are inexperienced”. Behind this phenomenon are often hiding real criminals who know how to move in cyberspace.

Social media are the bait for minors

According to the analysis carried out by the investigators, the “bait” used is always that of social media, the online platforms used by the vast majority of under 18s. Tools used by the very young also to explore and indulge sexual curiosity. The modus operandi of cyber blackmailers is therefore well oiled: it all starts with some chat with social profiles of kind and comely girls and boys, appreciation and likes for the photos posted by the unwitting victim. The next step is represented by video chats: meetings during which requests are made more and more pushed and explicit. After the victim “falls” into the network, extortion is triggered, the request for money. “If you don’t give me what I ask, I send videos and chats to your contacts, your friends and your relatives”, the formula used to force you to pay. The very young victims, trapped between shame and fear that intimate images may be seen by their contacts, tend to keep everything to themselves, not to confide in anyone, especially their parents. For this reason, according to the police, the phenomenon is underestimated, because the complaint requires children to tell their parents everything.

The vademecum to protect yourself

La Postale has drawn up a sort of vademecum, advice to be implemented to avoid ending up in the tunnel of fear. First rule “never pay the required sums”. “If you pay – the investigators explain – they will not stop asking for money, but on the contrary they will understand that you have economic resources and will become more insistent”. We must not “delete the messages exchanged with the extortionists, not close the social profiles on which one is contacted, but take screenshots of the conversations and threats and the profile of the extortionist”. Victims can make reports to the portal www.commissariatodips.it to ask for help, alone it is more difficult to solve this type of problems and those over 14 can file a complaint, even independently, in any police office.