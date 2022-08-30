The number of packaging layers for moon cakes should be no more than three layers. It is recommended that companies use recyclable environmentally friendly packaging materials. More and more people buy moon cakes in bulk these days.

The summer heat has receded and the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching. Mooncakes with various packaging and rich flavors quietly occupy the “C position” of major supermarkets and e-commerce platforms in Hangzhou. What’s new in this year’s mooncake market?

From traditional five-nut and pretzel mooncakes, innovative crayfish and salmon mooncakes, to snow skin and custard mooncakes that are popular among young people…Which one is your favorite flavor? Will there be more new flavors of mooncakes in the market this year? What new changes will there be in the mooncake gift box that young consumer groups are keen to buy this year? Has the “high-priced” mooncake gift box that appeared frequently in previous years already existed? Are there any new constraints on the phenomenon of over-packaging of gift boxes?

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Hangzhou Daily specially launched a series of reports on “Same Moon, Different Cakes – Mid-Autumn Moon Cake Consumption Guide” to explore the new changes in moon cake consumption this year, to help consumers avoid various “pits” in the purchase, and happily Have a Mid-Autumn Festival!

Hangzhou Daily News As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, moon cakes, as a must-eat food, have already occupied the “C position” in the supermarket display area. At the same time, a series of worries of ordinary consumers have come again. Will there be any tricks in the “gorgeous” mooncake gift box? How to judge whether the mooncake gift box is excessive packaging? What should consumers do when they buy an over-packaged gift box?

In order to further promote the special treatment of excessive packaging of commodities and protect the rights and interests of consumers in moon cake transactions during the festival, recently, the Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Administrative Law Enforcement Team, together with the law enforcement officers of the Shangcheng District Market Supervision Bureau, and Zhejiang Provincial Fangyuan Testing Technicians, went to Century Lianhua, Hema Xiansheng and other business places with relatively concentrated sales of moon cake gift boxes have carried out special law enforcement inspections on excessive packaging.

It is reported that this special inspection has inspected more than 60 kinds of moon cake gift boxes and sampled 5 batches. According to the “Restriction of Excessive Packaging of Commodities for Food and Cosmetics”, law enforcement officers focused on checking the packaging void ratio, number of packaging layers, packaging materials, mixed packaging and other items, and popularized the relevant standards for excessive packaging to enterprise managers on the spot. Knowledge, publicize the harm of excessive packaging to the resources and the environment; check on the spot whether the licenses of the moon cake sales companies are complete, whether they have established a certificate and ticket account, whether the packaging labels and storage conditions are qualified, etc., and further urge the merchants to provide consumers with safety and security , Green moon cakes.

How to identify whether the moon cake gift box is excessive packaging? On August 15, the “Restriction of Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” formulated and released by the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology began to be implemented.

The new regulations strictly regulate moon cake enterprises from the perspectives of gift box packaging void ratio, packaging layers, packaging costs, and mixed packaging requirements to prevent and prevent excessive packaging.

“The new regulations stipulate that the number of packaging layers for moon cakes should not exceed three layers at most, and if the sales price of moon cakes is higher than 100 yuan, the ratio of packaging cost to sales price should be ≤ 15%. Enterprises need to take into account both product value and packaging cost to avoid price Unrealistically high.” Yu Jie, head of the quality inspection team of the Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Administration and Law Enforcement Team, said that mooncake sales cannot be bundled with other products, such as red wine and tea, and mooncakes must be sold separately.

Secondly, the new regulations clearly mention that precious metals and mahogany materials should not be used in moon cake packaging. The use of valuable packaging is not environmentally friendly and expensive, which damages the rights and interests of consumers. It is recommended that companies use recyclable and degradable environmentally friendly packaging materials. “In the future, we will also implement key supervision on boxed mooncakes with a unit price of more than 500 yuan in accordance with the new regulations. If necessary, we will conduct cost investigations on operators.”

In fact, the better the packaging of moon cakes, the better they will be sold. The bulk mooncakes launched by many supermarkets are very popular, even gift boxes are very cheap.

Aunt Jiang, who lives nearby, selects mooncakes in the special display area for mooncakes in Hangzhou Century Lianhua Supermarket (Waihai Store). Compared with the dazzling and colorful mooncake gift boxes, she finally chose two of her favorite salted egg yolk flavors. Ten yuan each. “Now the packaging of various mooncakes is dazzling. I bought them to eat with my wife. It doesn’t matter if they are packaged or not. The most important things are good taste and economical benefits.”

Ms. Chen, who works in the moon cake display area, told reporters that more and more people have bought moon cakes in the past few days, and the most popular ones are still bulk moon cakes. “However, the bulk purchases are basically bought by older customers. According to past experience, there will be more young people in a few days. Most of the gift boxes they want to buy are around 200 yuan a box. This price It is more acceptable to the public.”

Before buying a mooncake gift box, consumers must first “look”. “See if the moon cake production date is after August 15th, and if so, check whether the number of packaging layers exceeds three layers, and whether the packaging materials are banned metals and precious materials, and whether there are co-branded sales, etc.” The market supervision department reminded Consumers, if they buy over-packaged mooncake gift boxes, can immediately call 12315 to complain and report to the market supervision department.