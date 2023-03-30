news-content”>

In Germany, the number of people in need of care will increase by around 1.8 million to 6.8 million by 2055. This shows a forecast by the Federal Statistical Office, which the authority published on Thursday in Wiesbaden. This corresponds to an increase of 37 percent since the end of 2021, when five million people were dependent on care. The reason is the increasing aging of the population.

By 2035 there will be around 5.6 million people in need of care in Germany. The increase is mainly due to the baby boomer cohorts. According to the statisticians, no major changes are to be expected after 2055, because the baby boomers from the 1950s and 1960s, the so-called baby boomers, will then be replaced by cohorts with fewer births. According to the forecast, by 2070 the number of people in need of care will be around 6.9 million.

The increase expected by 2055 is therefore largely due to people in need of care over the age of 80. At the end of 2021, around 2.7 million or 55 percent of all those in need of care were 80 years and older, by 2055 it could already be around 4.4 million or 65 percent. The lowest relative increases can be expected in Saxony-Anhalt with seven percent and Thuringia with nine percent, while the highest increases in people in need of care can be expected in Bavaria with 56 percent and Baden-Württemberg with 51 percent. (afp/red)