[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 11, 2023]Recently, the governments of many places in China have announced that about 80% of the population has been infected with the CCP virus (new crown virus), but the actual number of infected people may be more. Zhang Wenhong, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases, said a few days ago that many asymptomatic infections were detected when they traveled abroad.

On January 10, Zhang Wenhong, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, went to Shanghai Jinyang Community Health Service Center to guide the medical treatment of the new crown.

The video released by The Paper shows that when Zhang Wenhong and several accompanying medical staff were inspecting the community medical center, a medical staff said that everyone around him was positive, but he had never been positive. Zhang Wenhong asked her to check for antibodies to see if she had passed the test, but she had no symptoms.

“Many people think that there are no asymptomatic infections, that’s nonsense,” Zhang Wenhong said, “Let me tell you, not many Chinese are going to Japan now, or traveling to Europe. Check it out, and look at 1/3 of the people. positive, these people are asymptomatic.”

He told the medical staff: “You may be an asymptomatic infected person, how could it be possible, all these people (referring to other medical staff) are infected, but you are not infected.”

A netizen said: “Asymptomatic infections must exist, and the public knows and admits it. What many people want to know is the proportion of asymptomatic infections, the proportion of severe pneumonia, and the proportion of deaths. , How many excess deaths are there, this is what everyone cares about.”

In December last year, the CCP unpreparedly released the epidemic prevention and control measures, which caused the number of infections and deaths to soar across the country, and the hospitals and funeral parlors were full. Recently, Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Henan Province and many other places have declared that more than 80% of the population has been infected. The Henan government announced on January 9 that as of the 6th of this month, the infection rate in Henan Province was 89.0%.

Some experts said that China‘s 20-day infection rate exceeds the three-year infection rate of all countries in the world. They are worried that the infection of hundreds of millions of people may lead to new mutations of the CCP virus, resulting in mutant strains with higher lethality. However, the CCP’s official media has tried its best to downplay the seriousness of the outbreak in China.

As the CCP opened up the country and a large number of people left the country, the international community is worried that the scene of the Wuhan epidemic spreading around the world three years ago may repeat itself. The United States, Japan, South Korea and other countries have announced the implementation of epidemic prevention restrictions on Chinese tourists.

On January 3, the WHO invited Chinese experts to participate in a closed-door video meeting, hoping that China would provide “more realistic” detailed data on hospitalization, death and vaccination of infected patients.

But after the meeting, a World Health Organization official said at a press conference: “The actual number of deaths in China is very different from the official figures.” The WHO once again supported some countries in adopting screening measures for passengers from China.

So far, at least 23 countries have announced to strengthen the quarantine of passengers from China. This move has aroused the CCP’s dissatisfaction. South Korea and Japan were the first to be retaliated by the CCP. The CCP officially announced the suspension of the issuance of visas for citizens of the two countries to go to China.

In addition, since January 8, the CCP announced the implementation of “Class B and B Control” for the CCP virus infection, which means that the zero-clearing epidemic prevention policy is officially out.

On the same day, Zhang Wenhong said in his speech at the 2023 Fudan University School of Management New Year Forum, “Implementing ‘Class B and B Control’ for new coronavirus infection means that more people will be infected.”

He said that there may continue to be several waves of the new crown epidemic in the future, and the exact time is not clear.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

