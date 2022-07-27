Executive summary:On July 27, the press conference of the “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” project was held. The basic medical insurance in Tianjin can be insured by all people, which will further reduce the economic burden of seriously ill patients and effectively supplement the basic medical insurance. Since the launch of the project on July 19, the number of people participating in the insurance has exceeded 450,000.

Tianjin North Net News:On July 27, the press conference of the “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” project was held.All people insured by Tianjin Basic Medical Insurance can be insured.Further reduce the economic burden of seriously ill patients and effectively supplement basic medical insurance.Since the launch of the project on July 19,CurrentlyThe number of participants has exceeded 450,000.

“Tianjin Huimin Insurance” is the city’s first urban customized commercial medical insurance guided and supervised by the government. It is jointly guided by the Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, the Municipal Financial Work Bureau, the Municipal Medical Insurance Research Association, and the Municipal Insurance Industry Association. It is an important part of promoting and building a multi-level medical security system in Tianjin.

“Tianjin Huimin Insurance” only needs 150 yuan per person per year. On the basis of the existing medical insurance treatment, Tianjin citizens can obtain a three-guarantee including out-of-pocket expenses in medical insurance, out-of-pocket expenses outside medical insurance, and specific high drug expenses The maximum medical expense coverage is 3 million yuan, the same price for young and old, no age limit for medical history, no waiting period, and a maximum coverage of 3 million yuan. The protection will take effect immediately after the centralized insurance period ends.

Sun Yang, member of the party group and deputy director of the Tianjin Financial Work Bureau, said,The launch of the “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” project is of great significance to the city’s financial reform and innovation, and the protection of people’s livelihood and people’s livelihood. In terms of the scope of protection, a maximum amount of 3 million yuan can be provided to further reduce the economic burden of seriously ill patients. Effectively Supplement basic medical insurance, give full play to the risk protection function, actively participate in the prevention and governance of various social risks, and share social risks.

According to Zhao Yulong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Tianjin Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” covers all medical insurance participants in the city. It is an innovative practice that closely links commercial insurance and basic medical insurance, and realizes the connection of data sharing and payment services. .

“The official release of ‘Tianjin Huimin Insurance’ is the improvement and supplement to the multi-level medical security system, a powerful measure to support the healthy and sustainable development of commercial insurance, and another solid barrier against disease risks for the insured people. “Tianjin Medical Security BureauParty Secretary and Director Li Guotian“In the next step, the Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau will continue to give full play to its professional advantages in medical insurance, actively provide policy advice, continue to promote the development of commercial health insurance, and further consolidate the multi-level medical security system.”

In order to make more Tianjin medical insurance insured aware of this benefit for the people and enhance the family’s ability to resist the risk of medical expenses, Tianjin medical insurance insured can use the balance of the medical insurance account to purchase for themselves, their spouses, parents and children, so that one person can serve the whole family. Insurance payment.

Zhang Tao, director of the Benefit Protection Department of the Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, introduced that at present, basic medical insurance, critical illness insurance, and medical assistance are mainly “basic insurance”. There are still many out-of-pocket medical expenses outside the scope of medical insurance, and it is easy to cause poverty due to illness and return to poverty due to illness. At the same time, ordinary commercial insurance has many restrictions on factors such as past medical history and age, and the premiums are high.

In order to implement the state and the city’s policy on promoting the development of commercial health insurance, under the guidance of the government, the urban customized commercial medical insurance “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” project was officially launched for the insured persons of Tianjin’s basic medical insurance. It will meet the multi-level, diversified and personalized health protection needs of the insured, realize the connection and complementarity with the basic medical insurance, form a synergy, effectively reduce the burden of medical expenses, and improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

The reporter learned that “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” does not have various restrictions such as a single drug, a single implant or consumables, and a single inpatient operation material fee. The three major guarantees of expenses and specific high drug expenses, through voluntary participation, market-oriented operation, and commercial insurance companies, build a new attempt to integrate the development of basic medical insurance and commercial medical insurance, and further improve the basic medical insurance in Tianjin City. ability to afford medical expenses.

“Tianjin Huimin Insurance” covers 36 specific high-value drugs for malignant tumors, and is suitable for high-incidence diseases such as lung cancer, liver cancer, and stomach cancer, and further alleviates the problem of “difficult and expensive drug purchase” for Tianjin residents. “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” is not limited to medical history, age, household registration, and occupation to ensure that citizens can enjoy the benefits of the people fairly. In addition, “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” also provides value-added services such as online consultation, drug purchase and delivery, intelligent screening, expert outpatient appointments, medical escort, and on-site nursing care, providing thoughtful and convenient benefits for the insured.

Starting from July 19, all insured persons of Tianjin Basic Medical Insurance (including employee medical insurance and resident medical insurance) can follow the official designated insurance platform “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” WeChat public account to apply for insurance online, or they can apply for insurance online through 13 companies in Tianjin in the first year. Professional staff of commercial insurance institutions consult and apply for insurance, and can also participate in insurance online through Alipay and Jinyun APP. The enrollment period ends on September 30, 2022.

Explain in detail the hot issues of “Benefiting the People’s Insurance”

1. I am not from Tianjin, can I buy “Tianjin Huimin Insurance”?

As long as you are an insured person of Tianjin basic medical insurance (including employee medical insurance and resident medical insurance), you can participate in the insurance.

2. Can I use the balance of my medical insurance account to purchase for my family?

Can! Tianjin medical insurance insured can use the balance of the medical insurance account to purchase for their family members. When the medical insurance account balance is paid, the relationship between the insured and the insured is limited to: ① himself; ② spouse, children, and parents.

3. What is the pre-existing condition? Can you pay?

According to the terms and conditions, from January 1, 2020 to the date of insurance application, the insured has enjoyed the treatment of Tianjin critical illness insurance, or has registered for outpatient special diseases, or has been diagnosed with malignant tumors and other specific diseases before insurance. The insured, who has been defined as the insured person with pre-existing disease, will be reimbursed according to the proportion of the pre-existing disease, whether it is a disease that has been cured before the insurance or a new disease after the policy takes effect.

4. What are the guarantee contents of “Tianjin Huimin Insurance”?

①Inpatient and outpatient special disease medical insurance self-payment insurance: During the insurance period, the insured is diagnosed with a certain disease by a designated medical institution and received inpatient treatment or outpatient special disease treatment. Reasonable and necessary, in the local basic medical insurance The medical expenses within the scope should be paid by the individual. If the conditions for compensation are met, after deducting the annual deductible of 20,000 yuan, the remaining part will be reimbursed 70% (30% for those with pre-existing conditions), and the annual insurance amount is less than 1 million yuan limit.

②Inpatient + outpatient special disease medical insurance out-of-pocket insurance: during the insurance period, the insured is diagnosed by a designated medical institution and received inpatient treatment or outpatient special disease treatment due to a certain disease. Reasonable and necessary, in the local basic medical insurance coverage The medical expenses other than those should be paid by the individual in full at their own expense. In the case of meeting the compensation conditions, after deducting the annual deductible of 20,000 yuan, the remaining part will be reimbursed 70% (30% for those with pre-existing conditions), and the annual insurance amount is less than 1 million yuan limit.

③Specific high-amount drug coverage: During the insurance period, the insured will be diagnosed and prescribed by a designated specialist in a designated medical institution who is qualified to issue specific drug prescriptions, and purchased and used in the designated medical institution and pharmacy specified in the insurance contract. For specific drugs agreed upon, if the conditions for compensation are met, after deducting the annual deductible of 20,000 yuan, the remaining part will be reimbursed 70% (30% for those with pre-existing conditions), and the annual insurance amount is limited to 1 million yuan.

5. What is the insurance period and guarantee period?

“Tianjin Huimin Insurance” will be insured from July 19, 2022 to September 30, 2022, and will be effective from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

6. How does an individual participate in the insurance, and how does an enterprise participate in the insurance?

The insured can purchase this product for himself and his family through the WeChat public account of “Tianjin Huimin Insurance” → click “Enroll Now” to enter the insurance application page, fill in the relevant information according to the prompts, and purchase this product for himself and his family.

If you are a company participating in the insurance, you can call the official customer service number of[Tianjin Huimin Insurance]4006258066 for consultation, leave your name, phone number, company name and number of participants, and we will have someone contact you for processing.

7. Will medical treatment in other places affect reimbursement?

The filing of medical treatment in other places must comply with the relevant policies of Tianjin medical insurance. Whether the insured seeks medical treatment in a designated medical institution in Tianjin or a different place (outside Tianjin), the out-of-pocket/self-paid medical expenses for inpatient and outpatient special diseases must be settled by Tianjin medical insurance. Apply for a medical expense insurance claim.

If the medical insurance card is not used for real-time settlement, the out-of-pocket/self-paid medical expenses for inpatient and outpatient special diseases must be settled by Tianjin Medical Insurance before applying for medical expenses insurance claims. If the insured is treated in a designated medical institution in a different place (outside Tianjin), after the medical expenses within the coverage are settled by Tianjin Medical Insurance, the insurance will be paid according to the insurance liability, 65% of the non-pre-existing conditions and 25% of the pre-existing conditions.

8. I have medical insurance, why is it prompted that the medical insurance verification failed?

At present, there may be two reasons: one is that the insured person’s Tianjin Medical Savings may be in a state of disconnection; the other is that the current number of insured people is abnormal, and you can try it later.

9. How can I check my medical insurance status?

You can check your medical insurance status through the “Jinyibao” App – Medical Insurance Services – Insurance Payment – Personal Insurance Information – If the insurance status is “Insured”, you can purchase “Tianjin Huimin Insurance”.

10. How to check the order?

After successfully applying for insurance, you can inquire through the official account:

①”Tianjin Huiminbao” official account – Service Center – Personal Center -[Order List]you can view the orders under the mobile phone number of the payer.

②”Tianjin Huiminbao” official account – Service Center – Personal Center -[Order Inquiry]enter the ID number to inquire, and you can inquire about the order of the payer or the insured. (Jinyun News reporter Zhao Yingyan, Tianjin Daily reporter Liao Chenxia)