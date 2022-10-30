Source title: The number of related cases in the commercial city outside Beijing has reached 27. There are still hidden sources of infection in the society. It is necessary to strengthen remote control and near-end screening

From 0:00 to 15:00 on the 30th, 13 new local infections were reported in Beijing. Among them, 11 were quarantine observers and 2 were social screeners. According to the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at present, the related cases in the Beijing Foreign Trade City involve 7 districts and multiple shopping malls and shops in the city. Visitors are reminded to report immediately since the 19th. Among the newly infected people, 4 cases were in Pinggu District, 3 cases in Chaoyang District, 2 cases each in Xicheng District and Miyun District, and 1 case each in Fengtai District and Daxing District; 9 cases were mild cases and 4 cases were asymptomatic infections. According to epidemiological investigation and analysis, there are currently 27 related cases in the commercial city outside Beijing, involving 7 districts and multiple shopping malls and shops in the city. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded that those who have visited Mingzhu Commercial City, High-tech Zone, Cangzhou City, Hebei Province since October 19, intersect with the officially announced case activity trajectory, and those who have entered and returned to Beijing from risk areas have received calls, text messages, Health treasure pop-up window, health treasure yellow code or red code prompts risk personnel, they must immediately take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where they live. Quarantine, home isolation, health monitoring, nucleic acid testing and other prevention and control measures. On the 30th, 2 new cases of social screening were added, indicating that there are still hidden sources of infection in the community. The city should strengthen remote control and near-end screening, airports, stations, road checkpoints and other transportation hubs, strengthen investigation and control, and report to relevant departments such as the community (village) where they are located in a timely manner if risk personnel are found; Nucleic acid testing of key populations in key industries in the region should be done to ensure that no one is missed; community (village), market supermarkets, construction sites, amusement parks, schools, kindergartens, nursery institutions, entertainment and fitness, catering institutions, etc. The main responsibility of places with dense personnel is to set up personnel accounts, implement dynamic management, truthfully provide full-caliber personnel information when investigating risk personnel, quickly implement the inspection and control of risk personnel and locations, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures; Strengthen epidemic prevention in the region Management, all business sites adhere to one store, one yard, arrange special personnel to scan the code for temperature measurement, check nucleic acid negative certificates for all entering personnel, do a good job in the disinfection and sanitation of the venue environment, and special personnel in key public areas such as public toilets, elevators, and canteens Responsible, strictly implement prevention and control measures, and strengthen supervision and inspection. See also Glue and vote, the double game that crosses the destinies of the leaders People entering and returning to Beijing must strictly implement the epidemic prevention policy when entering and returning to Beijing, and take the initiative to report to relevant departments such as communities, units, hotels, etc. After arriving in Beijing, they will conduct two inspections within 3 days, and complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours after arriving in Beijing. After 24 hours, Complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours, do not go out at home until the negative result, and do not have meals, gatherings, or go to crowded places within 7 days. Adhere to wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, gathering less, maintaining a safe social distance, and entering public places such as communities (village), supermarkets, entertainment and fitness facilities to scan code for temperature measurement, and check for nucleic acid negative certificates within 72 hours. control measures.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on the 30th, 13 new local infections were reported in Beijing. Among them, 11 were quarantine observers and 2 were social screeners. According to the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at present, the related cases in the Beijing Foreign Trade City involve 7 districts and multiple shopping malls and shops in the city. Visitors are reminded to report immediately since the 19th.

Among the newly infected people, 4 cases were in Pinggu District, 3 cases in Chaoyang District, 2 cases each in Xicheng District and Miyun District, and 1 case each in Fengtai District and Daxing District; 9 cases were mild cases and 4 cases were asymptomatic infections.

According to epidemiological investigation and analysis, there are currently 27 related cases in the commercial city outside Beijing, involving 7 districts and multiple shopping malls and shops in the city. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded that those who have visited Mingzhu Commercial City, High-tech Zone, Cangzhou City, Hebei Province since October 19, intersect with the officially announced case activity trajectory, and those who have entered and returned to Beijing from risk areas have received calls, text messages, Health treasure pop-up window, health treasure yellow code or red code prompts risk personnel, they must immediately take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where they live. Quarantine, home isolation, health monitoring, nucleic acid testing and other prevention and control measures.

On the 30th, 2 new cases of social screening were added, indicating that there are still hidden sources of infection in the community. The city should strengthen remote control and near-end screening, and strengthen inspection and control at airports, stations, road checkpoints and other transportation hubs. If risk personnel are found, report to relevant departments in the community (village) where they are located in a timely manner; continue to focus on key points Nucleic acid testing of key populations in key industries in the region should be carried out to ensure that no one is missed; communities (village), market supermarkets, construction sites, amusement parks, schools, kindergartens, nursery institutions, entertainment and fitness, catering institutions, etc. The main responsibility of places with dense personnel is to set up personnel ledgers, implement dynamic management, truthfully provide full-caliber personnel information when investigating risk personnel, quickly implement the inspection and control of risk personnel and locations, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures; strengthen epidemic prevention in the region Management, all business sites adhere to one store, one code, arrange special personnel to scan the code for temperature measurement and check nucleic acid negative certificates for all entering personnel, and do a good job in the disinfection and sanitation of the venue environment. Responsible, strictly implement prevention and control measures, and strengthen supervision and inspection.

People entering and returning to Beijing must strictly implement the epidemic prevention policy when entering and returning to Beijing, and take the initiative to report to relevant departments such as communities, units, hotels, etc. After arriving in Beijing, they will conduct two inspections within 3 days, and complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours after arriving in Beijing. After 24 hours, Complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours, do not go out at home until the negative result, and do not have meals, gatherings, or go to crowded places within 7 days. Adhere to wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, gathering less, maintaining a safe social distance, and entering public places such as communities (village), supermarkets, entertainment and fitness facilities to scan code for temperature measurement, and check for nucleic acid negative certificates within 72 hours. control measures.