Saxony’s population could reach the four million mark as early as 2028 fall below. According to other forecasts, this will be the case by 2040 at the latest, said the President of the State Statistical Office of Saxony, Martin Richter, on Tuesday. Instead of the current 4.04 million people, between 3.73 and 3.89 million people would then probably live in the Free State, Richter said.