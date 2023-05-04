The number of tourists in Guangzhou parks during holidays increased by 106% year-on-year. Which park is the hottest?

■On April 29, children were feeding giraffes at Chimelong Wildlife World in Guangzhou.Xinhua News Agency

Baiyun Mountain Scenic Area received 532,780 person-times, ranking first among bureau-managed parks

New Express News reporter Wang Tong correspondent Lin Yuanxuan reported New Express News reporter learned from Guangzhou Forestry and Garden Bureau yesterday that from April 29 to May 3, the city’s parks, scenic spots and forest parks received a total of 3,312,964 citizen tourists, a year-on-year increase of 3,312,964. An increase of 106%. Among them, the Guangzhou Zoo increased by 487% year-on-year, the City Children’s Park increased by 1016%, and the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall increased by 484%.

Which park is the hottest? It is reported that the total number of citizens and tourists received by bureau-managed parks, scenic spots and forest parks was 1,909,630, a year-on-year increase of 201%. Among them, Baiyun Mountain Scenic Area had 532,780 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 160%; Maofeng Mountain Scenic Area had 34,518 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 223%; Guangzhou Zoo had 346,314 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 487%; 116,697 visitors to the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, up 484% year-on-year; 83,488 visitors to Pearl River Park, up 41% year-on-year; 199,797 visitors to the Municipal Children’s Park, 107,979 visitors to the People’s Park Management Center; Shimen National Forest Park There were 18,929 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 35%; Liuxihe National Forest Park had 13,652 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 36%; Baijianghu Forest Park had 9,008 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 40%.

District-administered parks, scenic spots and forest parks received a total of 1,305,802 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 44%. Among them, there were 136,734 person-times in Yuexiu District, an increase of 502% year-on-year; 189,497 person-times in Liwan District, an increase of 37% year-on-year; 132,958 person-times in Baiyun District, an increase of 139% year-on-year; 66%; Panyu District 217,000, a year-on-year increase of 40%; Nansha District 44,280, a year-on-year increase of 39%; Conghua District 103,272, a year-on-year increase of 35%; Zengcheng District 34,473, a year-on-year increase of 77%.

The parks managed by the Municipal Veterans Affairs Bureau received a total of 97,532 citizen tourists, a year-on-year increase of 45%. Among them, 30,258 people visited Huanghuagang Park, an increase of 18% year-on-year; 54,726 people visited the Martyrs Cemetery, an increase of 89% year-on-year.