The number of tourists on the beaches of Santa Marta increases during the mid-year tourist season

The number of tourists on the beaches of Santa Marta increases during the mid-year tourist season

The mid-year tourist season in Santa Marta closed with an increase in the number of tourists who visited the city’s beaches, according to the General Maritime Directorate.

The General Maritime Directorate, through the Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta, informed that there was an increase in the number of people who went to the different beaches of the city during the mid-year tourist season.

This year, a total of 108.447 passengers used maritime transport to reach their holiday destinations, which represents an increase in 13.34% compared to year 2022, when 96,887 mobilized people were counted. Also, registered 7.978 boat movements towards the different beaches, with an increase in 3.72% with respect to the previous year.

The Captain of the Port of Santa Marta, Cesar Humberto Grisales Lopez, highlighted the controls carried out by the Colombian Maritime Authority in coordination with the Coast Guard of the Colombian Navy and other District authorities. Thanks to these preventive measures, the season was closed with zero maritime accidents and fines were imposed on two vessels for violating merchant marine regulations.

These indicators are positive for the economy of the Department of Magdalena, which is consolidated as one of the main tourist destinations in the country.

