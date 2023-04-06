Home News The number of veterinarians going abroad has been announced: there has been an increase of more than 20 times
News

The number of veterinarians going abroad has been announced: there has been an increase of more than 20 times

by admin

The Turkish Veterinary Medical Association met with journalists for iftar in Ankara today to give information about the latest situation in animal husbandry. Union Central Council Chairman Murat Arslan, in his statement after the fast-breaking fast-breaking, made an assessment of the recently seen foot and mouth and bird flu disease. Arslan said, “This issue is very important because our breeders are in a very difficult situation”. […]

