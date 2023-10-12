The number of victims as a result of the Israeli bombing of Gaza rose to 1,537 martyrs

The number of Palestinian martyrs as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli bombing of Gaza and other occupied territories rose to 1,537 martyrs, and the number of casualties rose to 6,268.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health issued an update with the numbers of casualties, reflecting the extent of the violence pursued by Israel, which left this huge number of martyrs and injured, in addition to the destruction of homes and public institutions.

For the sixth day in a row, Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” continues, launched by the Palestinian resistance factions against the Israeli occupation army forces in several areas within the occupied territories.

Rocket barrages continue to be fired by the Palestinian resistance from inside the Gaza Strip, while the occupation army launches intense raids targeting civilians and infrastructure in Gaza.

