The nuns’ school must pay the Imu: the Municipality of Trento beats the Church in Cassation

The Court of Cassation has recently established that private schools in Trento are required to pay the IMU. This decision ends the controversy over the IMU exemption for Catholic-inspired institutes, establishing that they must bear the cost of the direct tax applied to the real estate assets.

As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the dispute concerned the Municipality of Trento and the congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Saints Capitanio and Saint Gerosa, active in the Maria Bambina Institute in the capital. The sentence of the Cassation agreed with the Municipality of Trento, supporting its request to collect the IMU from the private school.

Non-state schools, according to the Cassation, can be exempt from paying the IMU only if the educational activities are carried out free of charge or with a symbolic amount that covers only a part of the actual costs. Therefore, the IMU exemption only applies to activities that do not generate economic income.

The legal battle initially saw an assessment notice accepted by the second-level tax commission of Trento, based on the idea that the tuition paid by students should cover only a small part of the average costs calculated by the Ministry of Education, without considering the costs effective. The Municipality of Trento brought the case to the Court of Cassation to enforce its rights.

The Court of Cassation underlined the importance of a concrete analysis of the specific case to determine the non-economic nature of the activity. The commission had not carried out this analysis, not knowing the actual costs of the services offered by the congregation.

The verdict of the Cassation rejected the previous sentence, referring the case to the second-instance tax justice court, which will now also have to decide on the court fees.

