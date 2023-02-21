On October 20, 2017, Ocad Pacífico approved 21,400 million pesos with royalty resources for the project “Optimization of the conditions of installed port and transport infrastructure, through the construction of protection works with urban projection (boardwalk) in the areas urban areas of the municipalities of Bajo Baudó and Nuquí”.

It was defined that “the project will carry out the construction of a protection wall for flood control; 13,547.41 square meters will be intervened in the municipality of Bajo Baudó and 10,161.55 square meters will be intervened in the municipality of Nuquí”.

The government of Chocó at that time handed over the project for its development to the municipality of Bajo Baudó, the territorial entity that advanced the bidding process.

On June 29, 2018, the contracts were signed: for the construction of both boardwalks, for a value of 20,179 million pesos with the Unión Temporal Malecones del Pacífico, whose legal representative is Jair Guapi Riascos, and the auditing contract for a value of 1,069 million pesos. It was agreed that the physical execution time of the contract was 12 months, with work beginning on September 4, 2018.

Twelve days later, on September 16, 2018, a suspension was agreed due to trust procedures and redesigns, restarting on November 20, 2018.

On December 22, 2018, there was a second suspension of the work due to the Christmas festivities and it was restarted on January 7, 2019, agreeing as the new contract completion date of December 1, 2019.

But the Nuquí boardwalk was not finished, a segment of the wall collapsed and wide cracks appeared at other points in the wall.

The work was suspended, nothing has been reported to the community and what has been built suffers a serious deterioration, generating a detriment to public resources.

The councilors of Nuquí request the completion of the work and the intervention of the control agencies, the prosecutor’s office, the attorney general’s office and the comptroller’s office.

Another white elephant in Chocó? Another gigantic embezzlement of public resources in Chocó?