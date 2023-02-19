Home News The Nuquí boardwalk was not finished, it is abandoned and in serious deterioration
News

The Nuquí boardwalk was not finished, it is abandoned and in serious deterioration

by admin
The Nuquí boardwalk was not finished, it is abandoned and in serious deterioration

Nuquí councilors recorded a video in which they denounced that the Nuquí boardwalk was not finished, is abandoned and is seriously deteriorating, detrimental to public resources.

This is a project that was approved by Ocad Pacífico on October 20, 2017, with royalty resources. The works began in September 2018 and have been abandoned for more than two years.

The wall has serious cracks and the booths are deteriorated. A section of wall fell. The councilors of Nuquí request the completion of the work and the intervention of the control agencies, the prosecutor’s office, the attorney general’s office and the comptroller’s office.

Another white elephant in Chocó? Another gigantic embezzlement of public resources in Chocó?

See also  Facebook deletes hundreds of accounts involving fake Swiss experts and virus traceability rhetoric-BBC News

You may also like

Stolen motorcycle recovered in Neiva

The First China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual...

Jaguares hold on in defense and continue 0-0...

Tesla rear-end follow-up: Netizens in the live broadcast...

Tostao responds to criticism for a new relationship...

Colombia women’s team won against Nigeria

The company would have destroyed the pavement of...

woman confronted a subject who was going to...

Kindergarten teachers turned to new farmers with an...

Educational institution Ciudadela Cuba elected its representatives.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy