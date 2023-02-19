Nuquí councilors recorded a video in which they denounced that the Nuquí boardwalk was not finished, is abandoned and is seriously deteriorating, detrimental to public resources.

This is a project that was approved by Ocad Pacífico on October 20, 2017, with royalty resources. The works began in September 2018 and have been abandoned for more than two years.

The wall has serious cracks and the booths are deteriorated. A section of wall fell. The councilors of Nuquí request the completion of the work and the intervention of the control agencies, the prosecutor’s office, the attorney general’s office and the comptroller’s office.

Another white elephant in Chocó? Another gigantic embezzlement of public resources in Chocó?