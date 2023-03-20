CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fatid Reality, by Redacción) We are going to continue with the case of the woman who gave birth on the floor of the Itaugua Hospital, a situation that generates indignation in the population and that is a clear example of the humiliating and degrading treatment that Thousands and thousands of Paraguayans who go to a health center are subjected to it daily, many can say that the nurse Gabriela Yaffar is not to blame for this fact, this nurse was in charge of receiving emergencies, and simply ignored the requests for assistance and help requested by both the pregnant woman and her mother who accompanied her, Gabriela Yaffar was accused of failing to provide assistance and on Sunday she was released, leaving the headquarters happily in a National Police van and waving as if she were Miss Paraguay , demonstrating once again that nobody cares about the current situation of our health system, and that, as always, all those who commit negligence will go unpunished. violence and atrocities inside the hospitals because as if they were a huge sect, the staff in white cover their shortcomings among themselves and embrace each other like brothers under the cloak of politics, yes, of politics, because now it is coming to light that the absence of doctors, because THERE WERE NO PROFESSIONALS, it is because they were all in a political meeting.

The nurse who was accused declared that she did “everything possible”, except assisting in the delivery, according to how she ran to ask for help, but what kind of nurse is she who cannot provide at least a chair, a bed, a pillow or at least a sheet and make herself available to receive the child in her hands, so that this woman does not have to give birth worse than a dog, on the floor, without any kind of help, and even after the child has left the matrix was lying on the floor without any staff in white being able to assist her, the nurse was allegedly calling the professionals who were not there fulfilling their work schedule, a doctor who was crossing the corridor and who was not on duty He found the woman, the pool of blood, and the baby on the floor, and picked it up, hoping that the nurse, who was missing at the time, had gone to bring the procedure box so that she could attend to the woman and her newborn. , however, the nurse never saw she forgot and the same doctor who was rescuing the baby from the floor had to leave the baby and the mother again to go get the box of medical procedures and be able to finish the delivery.

The most outrageous thing about this whole matter is that the situation does not fit into any criminal category, they are about to raise the accusation of omission of help, because the nurse did “provide help” looking for someone who can care for the parturient, however the grandmother of The victim refers that she never moved from her place, she was not even able to bring a wheelchair closer to her, so there was no other choice than to lie on the floor and give birth right there, it does not fit in article 6, subsection j of Law 5777 either. , which talks about obstetric violence, because said article refers to the violence of the person who is assisting the delivery, however here no one assisted the delivery.

This is the biggest drawback of our judicial system, that both useless prosecutors, as well as useless judges and lawyers stick to the exact words they say in the articles, however there is a principle by which that law is created, and although this It is not explicitly written in the article, when this principle is seen to be violated, it must fit in with the crime, do we not agree that this woman and her son were violated in their rights? And where are the Human Rights organizations that put their spoon in so much when a member of criminal factions is imprisoned? He defends thousands of criminals tooth and nail, but they do not come out to defend or speak out in any way about an innocent woman and her son, who is to blame for this precarious system where a nurse could not find a doctor, a bed or a chair for a woman in labor, and after the explosion everyone is still free and roaming. The director of the Itaugua Hospital, Yolanda González, apologized, but to whom does she serve those apologies??? If the institution doesn’t work and doesn’t have methods to solve these situations, everyone should quit, violence in health is exercised every day, when there are no beds, when they wait on the floor to be assisted, when they lose their babies due to lack of care, when they are they cut off the wrong leg, pierce a baby’s arm looking for a vein, and thousands of other situations. And the response of justice is that “it does not fit into the criminal category”, Prosecutor Yennifer Marchuk is a shame.

comment

comment