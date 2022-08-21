STRAMBINO

The municipal nursery school and the Spring section of Strambino, for the next three years, starting from next October 1st until August 31st 2024, will be entrusted in global service to the Giuliano Accomazzi Social Cooperative of Turin.

The assignment is still expected to be formalized by the single consortium commissioning center (Cuc) of Lombardore (to which the Municipality of Strambino adheres), which is still formally committed to the necessary checks but, unless there are surprises, by the end of the month of August 2022, the new management should be entrusted to the Accomazzi Cooperative. It was the only company, among the five drawn, to have submitted an economic offer and a management project for the global service of the nursery.

A contract that in the three-year period is around 620 thousand euros (over 200 thousand euros a year) for the assistance to the maximum number of 53 children, of which 38 between the ages of 6 and 36 months in the two sections of the Asylum nursery, and 15 children aged 24 to 36 months in the Spring Section. The maximum capacity of the municipal nursery had been significantly reduced in recent years following the renovation of the building, where the state nursery school of the capital is now also housed.

The Quadrifoglio Due Sc Onlus Social Cooperative of Pinerolo did not participate in the public tender for the award of the new service contract, in which last year, following the previous temporary suspension of the service due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the municipality of Strambino had the management contract, which had expired on March 14, 2021, was extended until the end of the 2022 school year. “We await official confirmation from the Cuc – commented Deputy Mayor Gianni Ciochetto – for the moment we new management could be a stimulus for a further improvement of a social service, considered a flagship of the Strambinese administration in the area ».

The prerequisites for offering a quality service for users of the nursery and the spring section of Strambino should be there since the Giuliano Accomazzi Cooperative (founded in 1990) has been engaged for over 30 years in activities related to social and educational needs. in dozens of structures in the Turin metropolitan area. In 32 years of activity, the Turin Coop chaired by Margherita Francese, has in fact to its credit 69 projects aimed at children and young people and their families, with more than 700 users followed by over 120 specialized operators. –

