“We are living in the post-truth world populated by fake news and alternative facts. The public believes in what they want and discards everything else. The truth is hard, expensive and boring. Lies are easy, cheap and thrilling. ” So said Amol Rajan, a journalist for the English press, a life divided between the BBC radio networks and the newspaper The Independent. The multiplication of fake news on online platforms has become a recurring topic in the British press and the topic is today on the tables of marketing managers, committed to investing in certified advertising.

The fake danger

A dangerous game: this is the title of The Guardian about the risk of infiltration of fake news in brand campaigns, relaunching a survey that involved 8 thousand American users. The research shows how it would be easier to fall victim to false or misleading news when you are convinced you can recognize them. ‘The discrepancy between a person’s perceived ability to detect misinformation and their actual competence could play a crucial role in the dissemination of false information. People on average are overconfident, ”said Ben Lyons of the University of Utah. But if on the user side the risk is within the reach of smartphones, how do companies and agencies run to the restart? A concrete risk was also relaunched by the new edition of the international report Global Disinformation Index. The challenge of contemporary marketing is played on the ability to get out of the ambiguity of infodemic and fake news, avoiding encouraging this phenomenon.

The paper estimates that advertisers unwittingly provide at least $ 235 million annually to disinformation sites. 63% of media experts report high levels of concern and 42% fear the impact on their company’s reputation. While the majority of respondents (73%) agree that consumers need to be accompanied in actively avoiding disinformation, less than half (47%) report that the companies they work with have written clear policies on advertising and disinformation. . But there is more. Today, more than eight in ten consumers – 85% to be exact – would stop using a brand if they displayed its ads alongside fake or provocative news.

On the hunt for fake news

But how is the world of digital advertising empowering itself to move away from fake news and therefore from the loss of credibility? «By now the level of attention and responsibility is consolidated and for some time we have been working with control and careful attention with respect to the platforms in which customer campaigns come out. We adopt technologies to make cross-matching and the choices made by brands, with their agencies and their consultants, are studied and monitored. The degree of security must be as high as possible: we do not have a certainty of canceling the risk, but we can limit it to 98% in many campaigns “, he says. Andrea Di FonzoCEO of Public Media and Chief Media Officer of Publicis Groupe. A work of disambiguation, and therefore of choice of platforms, which also redefines strategies and actions.

“The phenomenon of fake news is very topical among communication operators – he says Zeno MotturaCEO of MediaCom Italy -. The first important step in trying to stem the phenomenon was taken by the platforms that have introduced control systems, filters, artificial intelligence and human interventions capable of verifying the truthfulness or otherwise of the news. Technologies are the basis of planning activities, which make it possible to be more surgical than the target to which the communication is addressed. The same techniques are used to counter and filter unsafe contexts for brands, applying real protocols that should act as “anti-virus” even with respect to fake news. But the upstream choice is to work only with technological players able to guarantee this kind of level of security “