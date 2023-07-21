The occupation army storms the city of Tulkarm.. and warning sirens sound in Nour Shams camp – Al-Ghad TV

Our correspondent reported that the occupation army stormed the city of Tulkarm, while warning sirens sounded in Noor Shams camp.

Earlier today, our correspondent reported that two Palestinians were killed by the occupation bullets in Ramallah, during clashes that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces in the city.

The occupation soldiers fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the citizens during the clashes, which resulted in injuries.

Our reporter from Tulkarem said that a martyr died in Ramallah while confronting settler attacks and anti-settlement activities. As for the second martyr, he died a while ago when a Palestinian vehicle was at the entrance to Sebastia, northwest of the city of Nablus, adding: “It seems that there was a force from the occupation army.

He pointed out that “a short time ago, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced, as a source confirmed to Al-Ghad, that a Palestinian youth was killed inside the vehicle, while the occupation army arrested an injured person from inside the vehicle.”

He said that according to medical assessments, the martyr is 19 years old, and he was fatally shot in the head.

Our correspondent confirmed that clashes are now breaking out between Palestinian youths and the occupation soldiers, as a result of which a young man was wounded by the Israeli occupation bullets.

