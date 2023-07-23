The occupation arrests 570 Palestinian children during the first half of this year

A Palestinian report revealed today, Sunday, that the Israeli occupation has escalated during the current year its targeting of Palestinian children by arresting and abusing them.

The Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies stated in a report that it monitored 570 cases of arrest targeting minors during the first half of the year, most of them from the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The researcher, Riyad Al-Ashqar, the center’s media spokesperson, said: “The occupation disregards all international conventions that restricted the deprivation of children’s freedom, and made it a “last resort and for the shortest possible period, and deals with them as a ‘project of vandals’.”

Al-Ashqar indicated that the occupation begins to torture and abuse children from the first moment of arrest, by taking them from their homes in the late hours of the night, or kidnapping them from the streets and at checkpoints, and they are subjected to forms of abuse and humiliation, including severe beatings, insults and obscene words directed at them, threatening and intimidating them, and releasing wild police dogs that devour their bodies.

Escalating arrests

Al-Ashqar indicated that the cases of arrests among minors under the age of eighteen reached 570 cases during the first half of the year, including 435 cases among minors from the city of Jerusalem alone, and this constitutes an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year, in which cases of arrests of minors reached 485 cases.

The Palestinian report revealed that the occupation forces arrested a number of minors after shooting them and injuring them with various injuries, some of them serious. Among them was Wadih Aziz Abu Ramoz, 16 years old, from the town of Silwan, who was killed two days after his arrest, injured during clashes in the town, and his body was kept for five months before handing it over to his family.

During the year 2023, the military courts of the occupation continued to impose heavy financial fines on child prisoners, which constitutes a burden on their families in light of the deteriorating economic conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, as the total financial fines imposed on children in Ofer Court only during the first half of the year reached (175 thousand shekels).

While the occupation authorities issued, during the first half of the year, dozens of house arrest decisions against children after their release, especially the children of Jerusalem.

Administrative detention of children

The occupation courts also escalated clearly during the first half of the year, resorting to issuing administrative orders against minors, as the occupation courts issued more than 23 administrative detention decisions, most of which are new decisions against minors between 3 to 6 months.

The report of the Palestine Center for Prisoner Studies pointed out that the occupation not only targeted children with arrest, abuse, and shooting, but also pursued them with racist laws that reflect a racist and brutal mentality against children.

Where the occupation Knesset approved, in its initial reading, a bill that would allow the imposition of prison sentences on Palestinian children under the age of “12” from the residents of Jerusalem and the Palestinian interior if they are accused of resisting the occupation instead of sending them to institutions (for rehabilitation), in a measure that only indicates more Zionist racism and brutality, which opens the door to targeting this young age group that is protected by international law.

Currently, there are 160 children in the occupation prisons distributed in the juvenile sections of Megiddo, Ofer and Damon prisons, in harsh living conditions, in which they are deprived of all the simple necessities of life and their right to education, in addition to the presence of a number in detention centers that are still being investigated.

The Palestine Center called on the international community and organizations concerned with children’s rights to assume their responsibilities towards the children of Palestine, and the crimes they are exposed to that exceeded all limits, and to oblige the occupation to implement the charters and agreements related to children to put an end to their worsening suffering on a daily basis.

