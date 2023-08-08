The occupation bombed the house of the perpetrator of the Hawara operation in Nablus – Al-Ghad TV

The Israeli occupation forces blew up, at dawn today, Tuesday, the house of the Palestinian martyr Abdel Fattah Kharousha, in Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

According to local sources, the occupation forces stormed Askar camp and surrounded the house of the martyr Kharousha, and blew it up six hours after the raid.

Large forces of the occupation army stormed the eastern region of Nablus, and surrounded the house of the family of the martyr Abdel-Fattah Kharousha, in Askar camp, while violent confrontations broke out between dozens of young men and the occupation soldiers.

Ahmed Jibril, director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, said that a young man was wounded by live bullets, in addition to two others with shrapnel.

He added that Crescent crews dealt with 185 cases of suffocation, and evacuated a family of five, and an elderly woman, after they suffered from poisonous gas suffocation, and dealt with four cases of falls.

It is noteworthy that the martyr Abdel Fattah Kharousha (49 years old) was killed by the occupation bullets during the aggression on the Jenin camp on the seventh of last March.

Until the day of his martyrdom, no one knew that Khrusheh was the perpetrator of the Hawara operation on February 26, during which two Israelis from the Har Bracha settlement were killed.

Kharousha, the perpetrator of the Hawara operation, south of Nablus, remained unknown until his death, when the occupation forces suddenly stormed the Jenin camp, announcing “the assassination of the perpetrator of the Hawara operation, Abd al-Fattah Kharousha.”

At that time, 6 Palestinians were killed and others were injured when large military forces estimated at about 40 military vehicles backed by special forces, whose soldiers had infiltrated Jenin camp in civilian clothes, surrounded houses on Mahyoub Street, east of the camp, and this force bombed one of the houses with missiles, while helicopters and drones were participating. in the process of attacking.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 6 citizens and the wounding of 26 others, as the occupation forces shot them in Jenin camp, three of them seriously.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

