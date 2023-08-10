Home » The occupation forces a Palestinian family to demolish part of their house in Jerusalem
Today, Thursday, the Israeli occupation authorities forced a Palestinian family from the town of Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem, to self-demolish part of their house, in order to avoid the heavy fines that would be paid if the occupation forces demolished it.

Jerusalemite sources said that the al-Bakri family was forced to self-demolish part of their house, estimated at about 45 square meters, in the town of Beit Hanina, under the pretext of building without a permit from the occupation municipality in occupied Jerusalem.

Jerusalemite families resort to self-demolition of their homes after demolition decisions are issued by the occupation courts and municipality, in order to avoid paying heavy fines to the occupation municipality crews that carry out the demolition operations, as the families use manual demolition tools.

The Al-Bakri family added 45 square meters to their house, for their daughter Najla Shaheen and their children in Beit Hanina, but the occupation municipality issued a decision to demolish a “building addition” from their house, claiming that it was not licensed.

Since the beginning of this year, the neighborhoods and towns of the occupied city of Jerusalem have witnessed a significant escalation in the demolition of Palestinian homes and facilities under the pretext of building without a permit, which threatens hundreds of Palestinian families with displacement, given that the occupation authorities do not give building permits to the residents of the towns of Jerusalem, especially since they reside in their homes. For decades, the Zionist associations have been working in cooperation with the occupation municipality and the Israeli government to displace the population in favor of settlers and settlement expansion operations in preparation for the Judaization of Jerusalem.

The occupation municipality continues to target the homes and facilities of Jerusalemites, and does not allow them to build or expand, claiming that they do not obtain permits from it, knowing that it does not give them easily, and they are forced to pay hundreds of thousands of shekels to obtain them.

