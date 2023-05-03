Home » The occupation shoots a Palestinian youth, claiming a run-over attack in Bethlehem
The occupation shoots a Palestinian youth, claiming a run-over attack in Bethlehem

Today, Wednesday, a Palestinian youth was wounded by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in Bethlehem, in the West Bank.

Al-Ghad TV correspondent reported that the occupation forces shot a Palestinian youth near Bethlehem.


And Israeli media reported that a settler was injured in a run-over operation in the taxi yard after Al-Khader junction towards Beitar settlement, about 200 meters away from Bethlehem district.

The Israeli channel, Kan, claimed that a Palestinian youth attempted to carry out a run-over operation against a number of occupation army soldiers near a military point in the Al-Khader area, south of Bethlehem, and that the occupation soldiers shot him and wounded him in the leg, and that he was arrested.

The pioneers of social networks circulated videos of the shooting of the Palestinian youth.

