France will open the port of Marseille when the Ocean Viking disembarks, but attacks Italy and denounces the “irresponsible behavior” of the Italian authorities on the case of the ship with 234 migrants on board. A French government source quoted by the French media argues that Italy’s attitude is “contrary to the law of the sea and the spirit of European solidarity. We expect other things from a country that today is the first beneficiary of the mechanism of European solidarity “.

Meanwhile, the ship of You are Mediterranean, which for three days had been stationary in international waters near the port of Catania, has been on the move for a few hours and is traveling in a direction of the French port. It is about to round the southern tip of Sicily, under Pachino and point to the western Mediterranean.

The French Ministry of the Interior is preparing for a landing in Marseille as early as Thursday and makes it known that there will be no selection, they will all be dropped off and then registered as asylum seekers. The arrival of the Sos Mediterranée ship in a French port is an unprecedented event since the beginning of the migration crisis. Everything is linked to political and diplomatic negotiations. After the minister Gerald Darmanin had invited Italy a few days ago to respect the international rules for the assignment of the “nearest and safest port”, the intransigent line of Rome is pushing France to reflect on another solution.

Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni they were both in Egypt yesterday, in Sharm el Sheikh for COP27. The French leader insisted on Italy’s duty to open its ports to ships carrying people rescued at sea. France had also given willingness to take charge of some of the asylum seekers landed in Italy, as in the past. This is a solution already envisaged by the redistribution pact in force in Europe, which Italy considers absolutely insufficient.

The worsening of the situation aboard theOcean Viking however, it evidently forced the authorities to make quick decisions. “The landing in Marseille will take place

under the supervision of the Prefecture. “There are no restrictions possible, everyone has the right to apply for asylum”, say sources from the French Interior Ministry.

A politically very relevant fact for Italy and for Europe as a whole. In fact, France shows a great sense of responsibility as it is in no way required to offer assistance or port to the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking. And even Sos Mediterranée is not a French NGO.

Again this morning, from the ship, a heartfelt appeal was launched to the authorities: “The situation aboard the Ocean Viking is desperate. There are 234 people, including 55 minors of which 43 are unaccompanied, the youngest is three years old. women are 15. The ship has been waiting at sea for 20 days, we have made more than 30 requests to the authorities for a safe harbor. Seventeen people need diagnosis ashore, 3 to be hospitalized, one has pneumonia and does not respond to antibiotics. Of all this the authorities were fired step by step “, said the spokesman Francesco Creazzo.

In recent days, the ship had also contacted the Spanish, Greek and French authorities. Today the request was addressed again to France: “Faced with the silence of Italy and due to the exceptional nature of the situation – explains Nicola Stalla, coordinator of Sos Mediterranée – we have been forced to request a safe harbor in Paris. We plan to arrive in international waters adjacent to Corsica on 10 November “.