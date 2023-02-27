American visa: the myths that drove the decision

According to Fernando, only those who at some point in their lives have been interested in carrying out the procedure know of the large number of myths that exist about it. While some say that it is only to fill out a form, answer a question and leave, others say that it is much more difficult starting with the achievement of the same appointment.

Upon receiving advice from this company, his fears increased, since they confirmed several of those myths. For example, his plan was to apply alone so that he could take the trip of his dreams to New York with his friends, but on the recommendation of this company, he applied with his family, since, according to them, a man who presents alone it is very difficult to be approved.

His family nucleus is made up of his father, his mother and his younger brother, so according to the advice received, since they are all professionals and have current jobs, the process would be much easier.

Once they saw that their appointment was scheduled for 2025, their concern was such that they went to them again, and they gave them peace of mind by telling them that they themselves would take care of rescheduling the appointment.

Over the months, the company in question started making excuses and failed to reschedule the appointment. With another tone, they asked him to also take charge of the process himself at night, since they only try it during business hours.

When he and his family tried it, the result was exactly the same, there are no appointments to reschedule available. His despair was such that he got involved in different groups and pages on social networks that report in real time when new appointments open.

A failed light of hope

When the hope of finding a rescheduling appointment seemed to disappear, one afternoon an email from the company that helped him in the process of filling out the form and appointment scheduling arrived in his email, the subject of which said that it was already possible to have an appointment in a closer date.

Within the email, they were emphatic in assuring that this service was not offered by them, but by a sister company that told them about the massive number of rescheduling requests.

When you open the link, a video appears of a very well-dressed woman talking about whether it was possible to have a new date with them in exchange for a financial sum that is not even in pesos, but in dollars. Upon reaching the part of the figure, he was perplexed, since they are nothing more and nothing less than 300 dollars per person, which is approximately 1,450,000 Colombian pesos, figure that is outrageous for them because since they presented themselves as a family nucleus made up of four people, it gives them a total of 5.800.000, and hoping that everything goes as promised.

Despite the fact that the United States Embassy in Colombia has said repeatedly through press releases and on its social networks that intermediaries are not needed to carry out these procedures and requests, many of these agencies and companies are in plain sight. of all.

The truth is that at this time, American visa applications are still the order of the day. The scheduling appointments are still far away. However, many now have a glimmer of hope in the words of the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, in which he assured that the request that Colombians who want to visit the country not request a tourist visa is in process. North American country.

By: Andrés Romero Cuesta.