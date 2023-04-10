Home News The off-air part of Maryam Nawaz’s interview went viral on social media
The off-air part of Maryam Nawaz's interview went viral on social media

by admin
The off-air part of Maryam Nawaz’s interview went viral on social media

Monday April 10, 2023, 10:34 PM


Last updated Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:34 p.m

Lahore (Ummat News) An off-air part of PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’s interview has gone viral on social media, in which she is repeatedly asking the anchor to stop recording and not to be a part of the interview.

The anchor person asked Maryam Nawaz about the cars given to her as a gift, to which Maryam Nawaz expressed ignorance and said that she was not aware of any such gift.

However, during the conversation, she is repeatedly asking to stop the recording and not to make it a part of the interview.

When the video came out, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that he wondered why the actual shocking conversation was not made a part of the on-air interview.

In this regard, Maryam Nawaz explained that there was no required information, so she did not want to say anything that was against the facts.

